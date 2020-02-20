Souness says United only have to get it half-right

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness is not writing off Manchester United’s prospects of becoming title contenders again.

While the Merseyside Reds are storming towards their first-ever Premier League title on 76 points, their old rivals are way behind in seventh with half that points total.

Souness, who won five old First Division titles and three European Cups with Liverpool, doesn’t see believe that his former club haven’t will have it easy in their attempt to replicate the dominance United enjoyed in the noughties.

“You never get a free run in the English Premier League,” he affirmed. “Liverpool are having the most unique season and they won’t have another one like this anytime soon. Manchester United only have to get it half-right and the momentum will carry them because they are such a big football club. They could challenge Liverpool in the next four or five years.”

The Scot reckons United have to find a settled side rather than concentrating on blockbuster recruits.

“Manchester United are buying players now that have to be an instant hit,” he said.

“Yet, you cannot buy for a quick-fix. Good teams only have to tinker with the squads, adding the occasional one without needing them to be a hit straight away.

That’s been the case for Liverpool with the likes of Fabinho and Andy Robertson. The manager gradually introduced them into the side.

“Manchester United worked that way for 15 years. Now, it’s Liverpool. Apart from 34-year-old James Milner, the rest of the group are at a fantastic age.

“They’re like a Rolls Royce with nothing going wrong with it, just requiring a wash and top-up of oil every so often.”

Souness, as a senior pundit for Virgin Media Sport, spends a lot of his time in Ireland and is taking an interest in the affairs of the international side. Manager Mick McCarthy, whom he played against in the Old Firm derby back in the 1980s, has his backing to lead Ireland through the play-offs and into the European finals this June.

“It’s not impossible for Ireland,” he said of the semi-final in Slovakia on March 26. “You can go there and dig out a result.”

Graeme Souness was speaking at Newstalk’s Off The Ball Roadshow in association with Virgin Media Sport.