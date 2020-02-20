News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Souness says United only have to get it half-right

Souness says United only have to get it half-right
Graeme Souness.
By John Fallon
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 11:05 PM

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness is not writing off Manchester United’s prospects of becoming title contenders again.

While the Merseyside Reds are storming towards their first-ever Premier League title on 76 points, their old rivals are way behind in seventh with half that points total.

Souness, who won five old First Division titles and three European Cups with Liverpool, doesn’t see believe that his former club haven’t will have it easy in their attempt to replicate the dominance United enjoyed in the noughties.

“You never get a free run in the English Premier League,” he affirmed. “Liverpool are having the most unique season and they won’t have another one like this anytime soon. Manchester United only have to get it half-right and the momentum will carry them because they are such a big football club. They could challenge Liverpool in the next four or five years.”

The Scot reckons United have to find a settled side rather than concentrating on blockbuster recruits.

“Manchester United are buying players now that have to be an instant hit,” he said.

“Yet, you cannot buy for a quick-fix. Good teams only have to tinker with the squads, adding the occasional one without needing them to be a hit straight away.

That’s been the case for Liverpool with the likes of Fabinho and Andy Robertson. The manager gradually introduced them into the side.

“Manchester United worked that way for 15 years. Now, it’s Liverpool. Apart from 34-year-old James Milner, the rest of the group are at a fantastic age.

“They’re like a Rolls Royce with nothing going wrong with it, just requiring a wash and top-up of oil every so often.”

Souness, as a senior pundit for Virgin Media Sport, spends a lot of his time in Ireland and is taking an interest in the affairs of the international side. Manager Mick McCarthy, whom he played against in the Old Firm derby back in the 1980s, has his backing to lead Ireland through the play-offs and into the European finals this June.

“It’s not impossible for Ireland,” he said of the semi-final in Slovakia on March 26. “You can go there and dig out a result.”

Graeme Souness was speaking at Newstalk’s Off The Ball Roadshow in association with Virgin Media Sport.

READ MORE

Jurgen Klopp praises Donegal boy's 'passion' in letter after the Utd fan asks him to lose games

More on this topic

Bradley prepared for City quality despite Shels lossBradley prepared for City quality despite Shels loss

How Erling Haaland compares to the Champions League’s pace-settersHow Erling Haaland compares to the Champions League’s pace-setters

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester have not made a move for Adam LallanaBrendan Rodgers insists Leicester have not made a move for Adam Lallana

Offside should be scrapped if Wenger’s VAR suggestions adopted - HasenhuttlOffside should be scrapped if Wenger’s VAR suggestions adopted - Hasenhuttl

LiverpoolGraeme SounessTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Mercedes have created innovative steering wheel for new seasonMercedes have created innovative steering wheel for new season

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester have not made a move for Adam LallanaBrendan Rodgers insists Leicester have not made a move for Adam Lallana

Offside should be scrapped if Wenger’s VAR suggestions adopted - HasenhuttlOffside should be scrapped if Wenger’s VAR suggestions adopted - Hasenhuttl

James Haskell to make MMA debut on card headlined by Irish fighter Gallagher James Haskell to make MMA debut on card headlined by Irish fighter Gallagher


Lifestyle

Irish Examiner arts editor Des O'Driscoll picks his top gigs from the weekend's event, at venues around Cork City.Right Here, Right Now: this weekend's highlights

A UCC professor wants members of the public to contribute their opinions and memories on hip-hop to a major research project, writes Ellie O'Byrne.UCC professor wants your opinions and memories on hip-hop for research project

I awake to the sound of Alexa turning on Morning Ireland.Working Life: Sharon Foley, CEO, Irish HospiceFoundation (IHF)

Congrats to winners at the recent Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards.The Menu: Serving up the latest food news

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »