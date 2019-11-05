News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Son Heung-min’s red card for Andre Gomes challenge overturned

By Press Association
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 05:33 PM

Son Heung-min’s red card against Everton has been overturned by the Football Association.

Son was sent off after a challenge which left Everton midfielder Andre Gomes with a broken and dislocated ankle in Sunday’s 1-1 draw.

However, Spurs appealed against referee Martin Atkinson’s decision and the FA has upheld their claim, meaning he will not serve a three-match ban.

The FA’s statement read: “Heung-min Son will be available for Tottenham Hotspur FC’s next three domestic fixtures after an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal.

“The forward was sent off for serious foul play during the Premier League fixture against Everton FC on Sunday 3 November 2019.”

Son Heung-min is sent off for a challenge on Everton’s Andre Gomes (Nick Potts/PA)
The South Korea international has been receiving support from his club following his involvement in the incident.

He was visibly distraught after seeing the extent of Gomes’ injury and was inconsolable after the match.

That led to some doubt over whether he would travel with Spurs for their vital Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade, but he was part of the group that left from Stansted Airport today.

