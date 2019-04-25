NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Son Heung-min trusts Tottenham team-mates to cope without him against Ajax

Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 02:29 PM

Son Heung-min is sad to be missing Tottenham’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax next week but trusts his team-mates to get the job done.

The South Korea forward, who scored three goals in the quarter-final tie against Manchester City, will miss the home leg against the Dutch side through suspension.

Son picked up his second yellow card of the competition in the second leg at City and must serve a one-match ban.

Son, far right, helped send Tottenham through to the semi-finals (Martin Rickett/PA)

It could be a crucial blow for Spurs who are also without Harry Kane for their biggest game of the season.

But Spurs have won four out of four games at their new stadium, without conceding a goal, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match with West Ham and Son is positive his team-mates can cope against Ajax.

“I try to be positive but missing this semi-final makes me so sad, so disappointed,” he said.

“I’m a very positive guy, I’m very comfortable with the lads so I’ll probably be more nervous watching in the stands than when I play.

Son Heung-min is enjoying life in Tottenham’s new stadium (Adam Davy/PA)

“But I trust my team, I trust my players, I trust this stadium so I’m not worried about it.

“Saturday is more important for me, so I’ll give everything for my team to get three points and then Champions League is next.

“I want to play every single game. I’m the guy who enjoys my football, with joy and of course I want to play the semi-final.

“It’s the first for this team and myself as well.

“As I said, I’m very sad and disappointed but I am looking forward to watching this unbelievable game in our stadium, with our lads. I think I’m going to enjoy it.”

Tottenham are yet to concede a goal in their new stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

Missing the game next week will at least give Son the chance to rest his legs and it will be a timely break as he has played 50 games this season for club and country.

Despite that, he insists he is feeling fresh.

“I’m fine. I’m happy, the same as every else,” he said. “The players have done very well, playing well, training hard and enjoying it.

“I’m the most positive guy. I try to be positive and bring the positive energy.

“If I say I’m tired, maybe other players start thinking the same as me, so if I’m tired I’ll never say I’m tired. I try to keep positive to the other players.

“There’s not many games left. I feel good, I feel alright and the most important games are coming up. There’s big challenges ahead so I’m looking forward to playing with fresh legs.”

- Press Association

