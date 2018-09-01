Home»Sport

Son Heung-min tastes Asian Games glory and can resume club career

Saturday, September 01, 2018 - 03:45 PM

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min can expect to win exemption from full military service for South Korea after his countrymen triumphed 2-1 in the football final of the Asian Games.

South Korean law requires all able-bodied men to complete almost two years of service in the nation’s army, navy or air force and Son, 26, and his team-mates knew their only chance of avoiding duty under the current conscription regulations was to win gold in West Java, Indonesia.

The quest for glory – and in Son’s case the freedom to fulfil his five-year contract at Spurs – was arduous as Japan’s under-23 side, who had kept four clean sheets on their way to the final, held firm for 90 minutes, even scaring South Korea with solid efforts from Kota Watanabe and Yuto Iwasaki.

But South Korea were the dominant side, with tournament top-scorer Hwang Ui-jo spurning several golden chances as Son regularly tormented Japan down the left.

The dam finally broke a few minutes into extra-time as substitute Lee Seung-woo of Hellas Verona collected a pass from Son and rocketed the ball into the top corner. It was 2-0 when Son won a free-kick before floating it over to Hwang Hee-chan, who headed home.

Perhaps guilty of switching off given the comfortable margin, South Korea conceded to Ayase Ueda at the death.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

FootballWorldUKSoccerAsian GamesTottenham HotspurPremier League

Related Articles

Lucas Moura finds form under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham

Harry Kane: Old Trafford victory was a statement of intent from Spurs

Happy Harry Kane breaks his August hoodoo

Tottenham in talks over October 28 clash with Manchester City

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola stands up for Jose Mourinho but says results are everything

Nadal ‘will be at 100%’ for US Open fourth round after beating Khachanov

Serena Williams on top form as she triumphs in 30th clash with sister Venus

Duffy helps Dundalk extend lead


Today's Stories

Declan Rice's silence means controversy rumbles on

Good structure is laudable, but it won’t get you up the steps of the Hogan Stand

Our enjoyment doesn’t come into the equation...

Tipping the meh into Irish pride

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

    • 26
    • 27
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 42
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »