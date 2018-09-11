Home»Sport

Some fans aren’t convinced by Mohamed Salah’s rating in Fifa 19

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - 01:38 PM

EA Sports have been releasing the ratings for the top 100 players in the new Fifa 19 game out later this month – and naturally, after a remarkable breakout season, there’s one player’s rating many fans had been particularly expectant for.

Well, it’s official, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has a rating of 88, and is the 27th best player in the game.

(EA Sports)

(EA Sports)

While impressive, the 26-year-old forward’s stats in the new game, which is due for release on September 28, have met with a mixed response from fans.

Much of the noise is of course from Reds fans, many of whom take issue with players ranked higher than the Egyptian.

As a comparison, Salah scored or assisted 42 goals in 36 league games last season, while Argentina and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala contributed 27 in 33.

Real Madrid midfielder Isco scored seven and assisted seven, who in 26th was also rated higher than Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho in 30th, and his rating appeared to even confuse fans away from Anfield.

Salah’s rating is a significant upgrade on last year’s game of course, where he was given an 83 rating at the start of the season – but many thought he should be in the top demographic.

For some fans though, all that’s needed is a bit more time for the Egyptian to reach the most dizzying heights of Fifa’s flagship computer game.

Whose rating will set tongues wagging from the next batch of players?

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

ViralSci-TechFifa 19UKFifa 19footballgaming

Related Articles

Adam Lallana to be assessed after pulling up in England training

Red Star Belgrade vow to protect Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri from 'unwanted situations'

Lazar Markovic denies move to Anderlecht failed due to money

Jordan Henderson signs new long-term deal at Liverpool

More in this Section

Bolton heading for administration over loan dispute, chairman says

Raikkonen to leave Ferrari for Sauber at end of season

Malachy O'Rourke to remain as Monaghan boss until 2020

Football rumours from the media


Today's Stories

Dubs can back up the bravado with brilliance

Having the right people is more important than how much cash you have

Digging deeper into the development of Dublin’s dominance

Cool Cotter calls checkmate but rules must change

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 08, 2018

    • 5
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 42
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »