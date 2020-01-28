Solskjaer understands Klopp’s stance on FA Cup replay during winter break

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can understand Jurgen Klopp’s frustration over FA Cup replays eating into the winter break – and still regrets Manchester United pulling out of the competition 20 years ago.

Klopp says he will not field any senior players when the Reds host Shrewsbury in a fourth-round replay next month that the manager does not even plan to attend.

Those comments after the 2-2 draw on Sunday have led to widespread debate and raised fresh questions over the competition’s format and standing. Jurgen Klopp’s side could not beat League One Shrewsbury despite leading 2-0 (Nick Potts/PA)

Solskjaer, who oversaw a 6-0 win at Tranmere, understands Klopp’s annoyance and has been involved in his own FA Cup controversy, having been part of the United squad that pulled out of the tournament in 2000 to play in the FIFA World Club Cup.

“I think we all regret maybe not going for it in 2000, when we went to the World Club tournament in Brazil and it’s never nice not to be participating,” the United boss said. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played at the World Cup Cup in 2000 that saw Manchester United pull out of the FA Cup (Phil Noble/PA)

“It’s supposed to be a break and if we’re going to help the English clubs, they need a break.

“But that’s up to Jurgen and Liverpool to make decisions. Jose (Mourinho) and Tottenham, they’ve got a replay.

“We’re just happy we didn’t get a replay ourselves because it was playing on our mind, ‘what’s going to happen if?’Maybe three days’ less holiday.”