Solskjaer tips Mourinho for quick return to management

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 10:28 AM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects to see Manchester United predecessor Jose Mourinho back in management soon enough.

It is a month since the divisive Portuguese was sacked by the Old Trafford giants as a poor start to the season compounded background discontent.

Mourinho spoke in-depth for the first time since his exit on Thursday, when he told beIN SPORTS that he is “too young” to retire and belongs at the top-level.

When those comments were put to Solskjaer, he said: “Yeah, why shouldn’t he? Because he’s a fantastic manager and with the results he’s had, I don’t think he’ll be struggling to find work.”

Mourinho made a string of the thinly-veiled digs and rejected criticism of his record as United manager, saying people do not know what went on “behind the scenes”.

“I can’t really comment on everything he says and I’m enjoying working with these boys,” Solskjaer added. “That’s all I can say.”

Press Association


