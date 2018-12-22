Solskjaer: Pogba's 'one that I want to get the best out of'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved quickly to deal with one of the biggest problems of the Jose Mourinho era at Manchester United — the club’s record signing Paul Pogba.

The French World Cup winner’s relationship with Solskjaer’s predecessor has been increasingly strained since the summer and reached toxic levels over the final weeks of Mourinho’s reign.

Indeed, within minutes of Mourinho’s sacking on Tuesday, Pogba posted a social media photograph that appeared to be mocking the axed manager, a move that earned the player widespread criticism.

Solskjaer, who coached Pogba as part of his duties as reserve team manager at Old Trafford in 2010, has moved quickly to remind players of their responsibilities in the day and age of social media.

But in his introductory press conference yesterday, Solskjaer, who said before his appointment that he thought United should structure their entire playing system around Pogba, had nothing but praise for a player who has come to represent the deep-seated malaise at Old Trafford and the disconnect between management and many senior players.

“He’s a World Cup winner,” said Solskjaer. “Paul is a terrific lad and when I had him as a kid, he was always there, the happy-go-lucky lad.

“He hasn’t changed personality-wise. He’s a better player, of course, and he’s one that I want to get the best out of. You have so many quality players that I want to get the best out of. He’s no different to anyone else in that respect.”

Whatever Solskjaer’s previous experiences with Pogba, there can be little doubt that he became a major headache for Mourinho, both on and off the field, although United’s new manager refuted the suggestion that the balance of power in modern football has shifted too far in the players’ direction.

“I’m not sure about you saying the power has gone to the dressing room,” he said. “Football has evolved, of course, and the gaffer (Sir Alex Ferguson) was in charge of more or less the whole club.

“Football is developing. The structure of the club has developed. The power is with the manager. He picks the team, the tactics, the strategy.

“The philosophy is in these walls. That legacy is more important than any player power. I have to say being a Man United player is a privilege and I think all of them want to succeed here. We’ve spoken about what we expect, what standards we have on and off the pitch.

“I trust the lads to know what they’re doing, to help the team. Everything we do is to help the team. The world has changed now. I’m not into this social media. My kids are, yeah. I’m that old that I’m not on Twitter or Facebook — maybe Facebook is old now —but that’s just common sense for me, what I’ve spoken to them about. We move this forward. We have one target — that we succeed — and we do that as a team.”