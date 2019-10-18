News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Solskjaer plans January spend: "Resources are there if the right players are available"

Solskjaer plans January spend: 'Resources are there if the right players are available'
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 12:00 AM

By Carl Markham

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “100% sure” the club has the right structure in place and money is available to strengthen his struggling squad.

United sit 12th in the Premier League, just two points above the relegation zone and 15 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool ahead of Sunday’s clash with their fierce rivals at Old Trafford. The club’s hierarchy and recruitment under executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has come in for severe criticism since the exit of Alex Ferguson, but Solskjaer described that as “an insult”.

“I’ve a three-year contract now, so of course (we are) planning long-term,” he told Sky Sports. “If you lose a game you don’t wait for a call to be given assurances but we have started out a plan and a recruitment plan is in place.

“I am 100% sure from my time here that the structure is right, because it’s always the manager that has the final say. I know people have said stuff about our recruitment but it’s almost like an insult to the recruitment office, the scouts, and us as professionals — me and Mick (Phelan), the staff. We make decisions on the players we want to have and who’s available and then it’s the negotiations.”

United spent £145m (€168m) in the summer on Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Daniel James — but Solskjaer says more funds are available for the right “ready-made” players.

“The money is there and I’ve been looking at players,” Solskjaer added.

We were close to a couple of players, but they weren’t right. The money is there to strengthen in January, in the summer, and we are planning, we are looking, we are finding our targets, but just before the transfer window ended no, they weren’t there, the ready-made players. The resources are there if the right players are available.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson knows United would love to kick-start their season by ending their arch-rivals’ 17-match winning run in the league.

“There is always an edge to it. It’s a proper game and, sometimes, gets played like a cup tie,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“I don’t think it matters what your form is like in these games. It doesn’t matter that we’ve won eight on the bounce (in the league this season) and they’re struggling. It’s Man United v Liverpool."

More on this topic

Manchester United have recruitment plan to improve squad in January – SolskjaerManchester United have recruitment plan to improve squad in January – Solskjaer

Alexis Sanchez undergoes surgery on ankle injuryAlexis Sanchez undergoes surgery on ankle injury

Juan Mata says win over Liverpool can turn around Manchester United’s seasonJuan Mata says win over Liverpool can turn around Manchester United’s season

Headway ‘shocked’ by Giggs comments after James incidentHeadway ‘shocked’ by Giggs comments after James incident


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

Boxer Patrick Day dies of head injuries sustained in fightBoxer Patrick Day dies of head injuries sustained in fight

Schmidt backs O’Mahony to deliver under pressure of World Cup quarter-finalSchmidt backs O’Mahony to deliver under pressure of World Cup quarter-final

#RWC2019 Quarter-finals: Match previews and team stats#RWC2019 Quarter-finals: Match previews and team stats

England drop Ford, name Farrell at fly-half for Australia quarter-finalEngland drop Ford, name Farrell at fly-half for Australia quarter-final


Lifestyle

Leopard print midi dresses and sequins swirled beneath glossy goddess hair and golden headbands as the great and the good of Cork gathered for ieStyle Live.Leopard print and sequins to the fore at inaugural #IEStyleLive event

You have a long half-term break ahead of you all, and there’s only so much screen time anyone in the family can handle. Everyone is going to need a book-break at some point or another.We reviewed some of the best new books to keep kids entertained over half-term

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »