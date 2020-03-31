News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Solskjaer making plans for Man United’s return to action during enforced break

Solskjaer making plans for Man United’s return to action during enforced break
By Press Association
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 05:51 PM

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he is fully prepared for when Manchester United return to action.

United, along with the rest of the Premier League and EFL, are waiting to resume the season after it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Elite football in England has been postponed until April 30 at the earliest while the National League has been halted indefinitely.

Solskjaer is keeping in contact with his squad and staff and knows it is vital to remain ready to return.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keeping in contact with his squad and staff (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keeping in contact with his squad and staff (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Of course, I’m used to seeing them every day for hours and hours, so it’s different,” he told manutd.com.

“I just keep in touch with them on WhatsApp groups and messages, and we plan for whenever we get back and what kind of sessions for when we do start.

“But it’s such an unknown and we don’t really have an idea and are not 100 per cent about when we’ll start.

“That’s the good thing now with technology and we’re lucky in that sense.

“We can keep in touch and see each other. We can send messages and get a reply quickly, and we can do the old-fashioned phone call sometimes and speak just on the phone. So we keep in touch regularly.”

But, for now, Solskjaer is enjoying spending time with his family until United are able to play again.

He added: “I’m good. The family is good. One of the downsides of football is you don’t get too much time with your family and the flip side now is you get loads of time with them. It’s been nice to spend some time with them.”

More on this topic

Ruben Loftus-Cheek overcomes ‘toughest hurdle yet’ in recovery from Achilles injuryRuben Loftus-Cheek overcomes ‘toughest hurdle yet’ in recovery from Achilles injury

Liverpool, Man United, Celtic, and Rangers among clubs hit with UEFA finesLiverpool, Man United, Celtic, and Rangers among clubs hit with UEFA fines

FAI implement 50% pay deferrals for top earnersFAI implement 50% pay deferrals for top earners

'He did so much for Arsenal and Ireland': Niall Quinn pays tribute to Bill Darby'He did so much for Arsenal and Ireland': Niall Quinn pays tribute to Bill Darby

Ole Gunnar SolskjaerPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

FAI to seek government help to deal with cost of Covid-19FAI to seek government help to deal with cost of Covid-19

Tyson Fury will ‘never tire of beating Deontay Wilder’Tyson Fury will ‘never tire of beating Deontay Wilder’

Jamie Murray thinks Wimbledon will be cancelled-Rescheduling will be difficult Jamie Murray thinks Wimbledon will be cancelled-Rescheduling will be difficult

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Lifestyle

This week we had a lockdown birthday party, too much TV and a reminder from Joe Wicks that I’m 53Learner Dad: What I learned from week two on lockdown

It’s amazing what you become thankful for when you go down with suspected coronavirus and enter self-isolation, says Ella Walker.10 things self-isolation makes you really appreciate

Suddenly those Facebook groups are a godsend…Social media can be a true support in isolation – here’s how

If isolation means your locks are already out of control, it might be time to take matters into your own hands, says Prudence Wade.Everything you need to know about cutting your hair at home

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »