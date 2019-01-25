Solskjaer makes it eight in a row as United boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer extended his winning start as Manchester United manager to eight matches with a 3-1 victory at Arsenal in the FA Cup.
The Norwegian stands clearly alone as having the best record to start a Manchester United managerial career.
Goals from Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial made this eighth win possible and, here, Press Association Sport charts them all.
Marcus Rashford got the Solskjaer era up and running after just three minutes, with Ander Herrera, Martial and Lingard (two) completing a rout.
Paul Pogba, the subject of intense scrutiny during his relationship with previous boss Jose Mourinho, scored twice, with Nemanja Matic also on target as Huddersfield were beaten.
Pogba scored twice more in another big win, with Rashford and Romelu Lukaku also chiming in. Eric Bailly’s red card could not dampen the day.
Newcastle away is often a test, but not on this occasion. Lukaku scored again, with Rashford completing the win.
Juan Mata’s VAR-awarded penalty got United on their way to a fifth straight win, with Lukaku making it three goals in three games in injury time.
This was billed as the first acid test of Solskjaer’s tenure and United came through it, albeit thanks to a fine goalkeeping performance from David De Gea. Rashford scored the winner, but the Spaniard was the hero.
Solskjaer admitted United made it more difficult than they needed against the Seagulls, but Pogba’s penalty and a fine finish from Rashford was enough to keep up the winning run.
Another tough test, another hurdle cleared. Sanchez scored against his old club, Lingard added a second and then Martial saw off Arsenal’s hopes of a fightback. Solskjaer had fond memories of the FA Cup as a player and is making more as a manager.
