Solskjaer makes it eight in a row as United boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer extended his winning start as Manchester United manager to eight matches with a 3-1 victory at Arsenal in the FA Cup.

The Norwegian stands clearly alone as having the best record to start a Manchester United managerial career.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial made this eighth win possible and, here, Press Association Sport charts them all.

Match One: Cardiff 1 Manchester United 5

Jesse Lingard scores (Nick Potts/PA)

Marcus Rashford got the Solskjaer era up and running after just three minutes, with Ander Herrera, Martial and Lingard (two) completing a rout.

Match Two: Manchester United 3 Huddersfield 1

Paul Pogba celebrates against Huddersfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Paul Pogba, the subject of intense scrutiny during his relationship with previous boss Jose Mourinho, scored twice, with Nemanja Matic also on target as Huddersfield were beaten.

Match Three: Manchester United 4 Bournemouth 1

Marcus Rashford scored against Bournemouth (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pogba scored twice more in another big win, with Rashford and Romelu Lukaku also chiming in. Eric Bailly’s red card could not dampen the day.

Match Four: Newcastle 0 Manchester United 2

Romelu Lukaku celebrates at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle away is often a test, but not on this occasion. Lukaku scored again, with Rashford completing the win.

Match Five: Manchester United 2 Reading 0

Solskjaer reacts to beating Reading (Martin Rickett/PA)

Juan Mata’s VAR-awarded penalty got United on their way to a fifth straight win, with Lukaku making it three goals in three games in injury time.

Match Six: Tottenham 0 Manchester United 1

Rashford wheels away after scoring at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

This was billed as the first acid test of Solskjaer’s tenure and United came through it, albeit thanks to a fine goalkeeping performance from David De Gea. Rashford scored the winner, but the Spaniard was the hero.

Match Seven: Manchester United 2 Brighton 1

Pogba fired Manchester United ahead from the penalty spot against Brighton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Solskjaer admitted United made it more difficult than they needed against the Seagulls, but Pogba’s penalty and a fine finish from Rashford was enough to keep up the winning run.

Match Eight: Arsenal 1 Manchester United 3

Lingard nets United’s second goal (John Walton/PA)

Another tough test, another hurdle cleared. Sanchez scored against his old club, Lingard added a second and then Martial saw off Arsenal’s hopes of a fightback. Solskjaer had fond memories of the FA Cup as a player and is making more as a manager.

