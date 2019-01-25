NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Solskjaer makes it eight in a row as United boss

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 10:23 PM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer extended his winning start as Manchester United manager to eight matches with a 3-1 victory at Arsenal in the FA Cup.

The Norwegian stands clearly alone as having the best record to start a Manchester United managerial career.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial made this eighth win possible and, here, Press Association Sport charts them all.

Match One: Cardiff 1 Manchester United 5

Jesse Lingard scores (Nick Potts/PA)

Marcus Rashford got the Solskjaer era up and running after just three minutes, with Ander Herrera, Martial and Lingard (two) completing a rout.

Match Two: Manchester United 3 Huddersfield 1

Paul Pogba celebrates against Huddersfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Paul Pogba, the subject of intense scrutiny during his relationship with previous boss Jose Mourinho, scored twice, with Nemanja Matic also on target as Huddersfield were beaten.

Match Three: Manchester United 4 Bournemouth 1

Marcus Rashford scored against Bournemouth (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pogba scored twice more in another big win, with Rashford and Romelu Lukaku also chiming in. Eric Bailly’s red card could not dampen the day.

Match Four: Newcastle 0 Manchester United 2

Romelu Lukaku celebrates at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle away is often a test, but not on this occasion. Lukaku scored again, with Rashford completing the win.

Match Five: Manchester United 2 Reading 0

Solskjaer reacts to beating Reading (Martin Rickett/PA)

Juan Mata’s VAR-awarded penalty got United on their way to a fifth straight win, with Lukaku making it three goals in three games in injury time.

Match Six: Tottenham 0 Manchester United 1

Rashford wheels away after scoring at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

This was billed as the first acid test of Solskjaer’s tenure and United came through it, albeit thanks to a fine goalkeeping performance from David De Gea. Rashford scored the winner, but the Spaniard was the hero.

Match Seven: Manchester United 2 Brighton 1

Pogba fired Manchester United ahead from the penalty spot against Brighton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Solskjaer admitted United made it more difficult than they needed against the Seagulls, but Pogba’s penalty and a fine finish from Rashford was enough to keep up the winning run.

Match Eight: Arsenal 1 Manchester United 3

Lingard nets United’s second goal (John Walton/PA)

Another tough test, another hurdle cleared. Sanchez scored against his old club, Lingard added a second and then Martial saw off Arsenal’s hopes of a fightback. Solskjaer had fond memories of the FA Cup as a player and is making more as a manager.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Manchester UnitedMarcus RashfordOle Gunnar SolskjaerPaul PogbaPremier LeagueMan Utd

Related Articles

New rose to honour youngest victim of Manchester Arena bombing

Ex-fire chief blames police for delayed response to Manchester Arena bombing

First police dog on scene of Manchester Arena bombing retires

We should have been told Manchester Arena bomber was rescued by Navy – survivor

More in this Section

The quadruple? That’s fantasy, says City boss Guardiola

Messi and Maradona plead for Sala search to continue

Hodgson rubbishes talk of Zaha move to Borussia Dortmund

Bournemouth newcomer Mepham braced for tough introduction to Premier League


Lifestyle

As Jennifer Lopez cuts sugar and carbs for 10 days, what are the potential side effects?

Wish List: Elegant Irish designs and seeing off that dull January

Hey baby it’s the Opera House sell-out guitar men

Trend of the week: Hey cowgirl

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »