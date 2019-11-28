News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Solskjaer looks at the positives after seeing Manchester United lose in Astana

Solskjaer looks at the positives after seeing Manchester United lose in Astana
By Press Association
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 10:18 PM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was upbeat despite Manchester United’s youngest ever European side falling to defeat in faraway Kazakhstan.

The 6,000-mile round trip to face Astana is the furthest the club have ever travelled for a continental match, just as they have never had to contend with the kind of cold experienced around Nur-Sultan.

It was far warmer inside the Astana Arena due to the roof under which United’s young side started the Europa League tie brightly, with stand-in captain Jesse Lingard opening the scoring with a fizzing low finish.

But already eliminated and previously pointless Astana grew into the Group L encounter, with Dmitri Shomko’s strike and an own goal from United debutant Di’Shon Bernard sealing a surprise 2-1 win for the hosts.

“Definitely (there are positives),” manager Solskjaer said.

“Of course we’re disappointed with the end result but I thought we started the game fantastically, the boys took control of the game, scored a fantastic goal.

“The response after they scored two was also good. Of course disappointed with that 10-minute spell, you could feel pressure was coming. We couldn’t get on the ball as we did.

“But some fantastic performances by the three young lads who made their debuts, all were excellent.

“I think some of these (young players I brought to Kazakhstan) might benefit from going out on loan because they need men’s football and today they got the taste of it, some of them.

“But some are also knocking on the door for us. You could see the way we dominated midfield. I thought Dylan (Levitt) and Jimmy [James Garner] playing together – it’s nice to see midfielders dominating the game.

“Di’Shon was so composed. Ethan (Laird), especially first half, was marauding down the right-hand side, so some of these have done themselves a good favour.”

Debutants Levitt, Laird and Bernard were part of an outfield line-up with an average age of just 20 years and 221 days.

Even with 36-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant making his first start, the overall average was 22 years and 26 days – the youngest side United have fielded in a major European competition.

D’Mani Bughail-Mellor, Largie Ramazani and Ethan Galbraith made their first appearances as second-half substitutes, while Solskjaer wants Bernard to remember the positives after his own goal.

“He was disappointed, of course,” he said. “He’ll remember that from his debut, but I want him to remember the other 92 minutes or every other touch he had because he defended well.

“He had some last-ditch clearances. I thought he did excellent and he’s so composed on the ball as well.

“Sometimes strikers miss chances and sometimes defenders score an own goal. That’s partly down to luck and bad luck. I thought he did really well. That’s what I wanted him to remember this game for.”

Solskjaer does not want Tahith Chong to beat himself up either, having wasted a glorious chance to make it 2-0 moments before Astana levelled.

Asked if he had spoken to the winger, the Norwegian said: “Yeah, of course but he said the same in the dressing room. He stands up and says it is a different game if he scores and he takes the responsibility.

“But no forward or striker should ever worry about missing chances. That’s just part of growing up. I think I did once as well.”

While Solskjaer told Bernard and Chong to keep their chin up, he believes Lingard should be proud of his display after a difficult few months.

“I thought he was excellent today,” he added. “Jesse led by example. Loads of energy, drive, very good goal. He’s been very good in the whole trip with the young boys because he is 27.

“Jesse is an old, experienced boy and very pleased with his performance as well on the pitch. It’s good to get Jesse back.”

Meanwhile, Astana were delighted to get their first points on the board against such a huge side.

Defender Antonio Rukavina said: “It is always tough to play against a big team like Manchester United.

“But we played one fighting game and won our first three points this year in the Europa League. It’s nice to be part of such a big win.”

More on this topic

Celtic clinch top spot with comfortable win over RennesCeltic clinch top spot with comfortable win over Rennes

Arsenal suffer Europa League loss to heap more pressure on EmeryArsenal suffer Europa League loss to heap more pressure on Emery

Gerrard praises ‘real Rangers’ for battling to Feyenoord drawGerrard praises ‘real Rangers’ for battling to Feyenoord draw

Alfredo Morelos scores twice but Rangers are heldAlfredo Morelos scores twice but Rangers are held

Ole Gunnar SolskjaerUEFA Europa LeagueAstanaMan UtdAstana vs Man UtdAstana ArenaTOPIC: Europa League

More in this Section

Referral of FAI audit to gardaí 'appropriate and proper' - Fergus O'DowdReferral of FAI audit to gardaí 'appropriate and proper' - Fergus O'Dowd

Sport Ireland refer independent audit of FAI to the gardaíSport Ireland refer independent audit of FAI to the gardaí

Grand National hat-trick still on Tiger Roll agendaGrand National hat-trick still on Tiger Roll agenda

Celtic chief Lawwell claims fans have cost club €500,000 in finesCeltic chief Lawwell claims fans have cost club €500,000 in fines


Lifestyle

While an infamous onstage assault is well in the past, Aussie comedian Jim Jefferies is as outspoken as ever, writes Richard FitzpatrickComedy needs blood, sweat and laughs

He has battled cancer and is about to turn 75, but Rod Stewart’s two gigs in Ireland next week are a sign he has no plans to retire any time soon, writes Richard PurdenBest foot forward: Rod Stewart shows no plans of retirement ahead of two Irish gigs

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: This OK Boomber crack, are the young people a shower of p***ks now or what like?

I’M MORE than a little worried. I’m worried about the use of a single word. I’m not usually afraid of words but there’s something sinister about this one.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Minister is using the word 'segregated' to describe children with special needs

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »