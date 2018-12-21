NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Solskjaer keen to make Manchester United position permanent

Friday, December 21, 2018 - 09:50 AM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had no hesitation in answering Manchester United’s call and would love to earn the permanent manager’s job.

Jose Mourinho was sacked by the Old Trafford giants on Tuesday, with off-field tensions compounding the club’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

Solskjaer, whose Champions League final winner sealed the treble in 1999, has been parachuted into the hotseat until the end of the season as the club undergoes a restructuring process and searches for a new full-time manager.

Norwegian club Molde has allowed the 45-year-old to make the temporary switch “back home”, but the former United striker and reserve team coach is already dreaming of a longer stay.

“When you get a job like this and they ask you to sign for six months, you say ‘yeah, I’m happy to help out’,” Solskjaer said.

“Of course, my job now is just for the next six months to do as well and move the club forward as well as I can.

“I understand there are so many managers who would love to be manager of Manchester United, so of course I’m one of them but it’s not something that we’ve talked about.

“They’re going to do a process now for the next six months.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Jose MourinhoOle Gunnar SolskjaerPremier LeagueMan Utd

Related Articles

Solskjaer gives Manchester United players a clean slate to prove themselves

Berbatov takes inspiration from Solskjaer’s appointment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrives ahead of taking over at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho 'immensely proud' of his time as Manchester United manager

More in this Section

Arsenal identify suspect in Dele Alli bottle-throwing incident

Wiggins warns cycling could take a step back if Team Sky folds

Son of Tyrone legend in line for Red Hand debut

Jaco Taute captains Munster as Van Graan makes 13 changes for Ulster clash


Lifestyle

Ask an Expert: Why is my toddler more interested in the Christmas packaging?

Irish gins still mixing it up

Ask Audrey: My nephew identifies as a woman every Tuesday so he can get free into a night-club

A great year laid bare for Cork arts and entertainment scene

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »