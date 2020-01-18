News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Solskjaer hoping trio can emulate former United stars and spark ‘fear’ in teams

Solskjaer hoping trio can emulate former United stars and spark ‘fear’ in teams
By Press Association
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 02:36 PM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United’s current attacking trio have the potential to emulate one of the great combinations from his own playing era at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are already out-shooting Liverpool’s fabled front three this season heading into Sunday’s Premier League showdown at Old Trafford.

While Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have hit the net 38 times in total in this campaign, their United counterparts have summoned one goal more, despite sitting 27 points adrift in the Premier League table.

Liverpool much-vaunted attacking trio Roberto Firmino of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool much-vaunted attacking trio Roberto Firmino of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane (Mike Egerton/PA)

Solskjaer said: “The front three that they (Liverpool) have got have been playing together for seasons, and you can see the rotation, the movement and the understanding between them.

“We’ve got a way to go before we get to the level of understanding and consistency that Liverpool have.

“I was here when (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Carlos) Tevez and (Wayne) Rooney were here, and that’s what we want as Manchester United supporters.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“You want to see them express themselves and go to places like Anfield and put the fear into their defenders.”

Solskjaer is unlikely to be able to field his trio together for the trip to the runaway league leaders, as Rashford fights to recover from the back injury he aggravated against Wolves.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Scott McTominay are still out, while Luke Shaw’s continued injury worries are likely to give another United new boy the chance to impress.

Brandon Williams has started 12 times at left-back for United this season and Solskjaer has wasted no time in comparing the 19-year-old to another former club great.

Solskjaer added: “I think Brandon has been absolutely outstanding since he came in. Every challenge he has tackled head on.

“He’s only 19 and he’s made 12 starts and he reminds me so much of the mentality of Gary Neville. I think he will enjoy going to Anfield, put it that way.”

More on this topic

Man Utd can still compete with the best in transfer market – SolskjaerMan Utd can still compete with the best in transfer market – Solskjaer

Maguire hails Rashford form and believes there is even more to comeMaguire hails Rashford form and believes there is even more to come

Mata hopes Manchester United can use Norwich win as benchmark to build momentumMata hopes Manchester United can use Norwich win as benchmark to build momentum

Hip injury set to keep Manchester United defender Harry Maguire on the sidelinesHip injury set to keep Manchester United defender Harry Maguire on the sidelines

Brandon WilliamsCristiano RonaldoGary NevilleMarcos RojoMarcus RashfordMason GreenwoodMohamed SalahTOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

'The whole hotel is booked out by people from the locality': Russell Rovers ready for Croker outing'The whole hotel is booked out by people from the locality': Russell Rovers ready for Croker outing

Injured Greg Cunningham ends Blackburn loan deal to return to CardiffInjured Greg Cunningham ends Blackburn loan deal to return to Cardiff

Saracens’ situation explained as prospect of relegation loomsSaracens’ situation explained as prospect of relegation looms

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl hails Shane Long’s work rateSouthampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl hails Shane Long’s work rate


Lifestyle

Bryan Stevenson is the American civil rights lawyer who provided the inspiration for the newly-released film Just Mercy. Esther McCarthy spoke to him in IrelandReal-life lawyer Bryan Stevenson on inspiring Just Mercy

So I’ve booked my holidays. And before you ask, yes, I’m basing it around food and wine. I’ll report back in July, but I thought readers might be interested in my plan should you be thinking about a similar holiday.Wines to pick up on a trip to France

Esther N McCarthy is on a roll for the new year with sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes.Wish List: Sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes

They have absolutely nothing really to do with Jerusalem or indeed with any type of artichoke, so what exactly are these curious little tubers?Currabinny Cooks: Exploring the versatility of Jerusalem artichokes

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »