Solskjaer confirms De Gea is likely to miss Liverpool clash

By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 10:39 AM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is dealing with a number of injury headaches ahead of Manchester United’s crunch clash with Liverpool after confirming goalkeeper David De Gea is likely to be sidelined.

Star midfielder Paul Pogba is definitely out of the match with an ongoing ankle issue and De Gea pulled up with a groin complaint on international duty.

Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return against Liverpool on Sunday, but question marks hang over the likes of Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Mason Greenwood.

Anthony Martial could be fit to return (Nick Potts/PA)
“Of course, I would like to tell you positive news, hopefully… we’ll see on Sunday who’s come through the last two sessions,” Solskjaer said.

“Because there’s players here who have just started training, just on the verge of coming back or not so I can’t really say.”

Asked what the scan on De Gea came back with, he said: “Well, I don’t expect him to play.

“But it wasn’t as bad as feared. When I saw the game, I thought that’s him out until next international break because we’ve had some long-term muscle injuries but it’s not as bad as feared.”

Sergio Romero would come in if De Gea misses out on Sunday, when United will look to kickstart their campaign.

Solskjaer’s side have endured the club’s worst start to a season in 30 years, but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has reiterated his support of the under-fire manager.

“I speak to Ed loads of times and we speak regularly,” Solskjaer said.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the backing of Ed Woodward (Martin Rickett/PA)
“As we’ve spoken about so many times, we do have a plan and we know that we’ve made some decisions that maybe in the short-term would harm us, but we know in the long-term will benefit us. And that’s part of the plan.

“But results are always are always the main thing and we can move forward quicker if we get results and performances.

“But I’m sure we will get there. It’s just still planning for the next transfer window, summer transfer window and how we see the team moving forward.”

David De Gea Ole Gunnar Solskjaer TOPIC: Soccer

