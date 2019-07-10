News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Solskjaer confident De Gea will soon sign new Manchester United contract

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 11:58 AM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that David De Gea will soon sign a new contract with Manchester United.

PA understands that the Old Trafford giants have offered the 28-year-old a new and improved deal in an attempt to finally agree upon a contract extension.

Negotiations with De Gea failed to bring a resolution last season, with demands around the deal holding things up despite the goalkeeper’s apparent desire to remain at a club he joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

The situation is becoming more pressing as the Spain international is out of contract next summer, with Paris St Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid – a club he was so close to joining in 2015 – reported to be among the interested parties.

I've said many times how lucky I am and how happy we are to have him in the goal, so we hope he stays here for many years

Asked about De Gea’s situation, United boss Solskjaer said: “David has had a summer now where he’s been negotiating and thinking about his contract, so we hope that we’re going to get it sorted soon.

“I’m positive. Of course, with David, I’ve said many times how lucky I am and how happy we are to have him in the goal, so we hope he stays here for many years.”

- Press Association

Manchester UnitedOle Gunnar SolskjaerMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

