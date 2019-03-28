Solskjaer appointed as Manchester United’s permanent manager

Manchester United have handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a three-year contract to make him their manager on a permanent basis.

The move has seemed inevitable for many weeks given the transformation United have undergone since Solskjaer arrived on a caretaker basis following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December.

Solksjaer has won 14 of his 19 games in charge, reviving hopes of a top-four finish and unexpectedly guiding United to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Ole’s at the wheel! We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as #MUFC manager.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 28, 2019

- Press Association