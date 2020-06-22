News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Solitary positive case in latest Premier League testing round

By Press Association
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 09:50 PM

Just one person tested positive for Covid-19 in the Premier League’s latest round of screening – the first since competitive fixtures resumed.

The 10th testing period started last Wednesday – the date top-flight football returned with Aston Villa against Sheffield United and Manchester City versus Arsenal – and concluded on Sunday.

During that time frame 19 of the 20 teams were in action, with a total of 1,829 players and staff members tested. That makes it the largest sample size yet, outstripping the previous round which covered 1,541 individuals.

The Premier League restarted with Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool)
That took place immediately before the restart, on June 15-16. Since testing began in mid-May there have been 10 screening windows, with over 10,000 tests taking place and 18 positive tests.

Results will now be forthcoming on a weekly basis and announced every Monday as the season progresses.

TOPIC: Soccer

