Solari wants Real Madrid to stay hungry in pursuit of points

Interim boss Santiago Solari has called for Real Madrid to stay hungry as they go in search of a fourth straight victory under his stewardship against Celta Vigo.

Former Real midfielder Solari holds a 100 per cent record since taking the helm following Julen Lopetegui’s exit last month, with the 5-0 Champions League win against Viktoria Plzen in midweek representing the capital club’s third straight victory.

And the Argentinian wants to see his side continue to produce the qualities they have shown under him so far when they visit Celta, who have scored seven goals in their last two league games.

Solari told a pre-match press conference: “We’ll have to reproduce the same organisation, sacrifice and hunger we’ve shown in our most recent games.

“It’ll be tough. We’ll be playing for what are three very important points in a tough away game in which we’re up against strong opponents.

“We’ll have to be disciplined and focused. That’s what we’ll be aiming to do.”

Real begin the weekend seven points behind leaders Barcelona following the five-game winless run in the league which led to Lopetegui’s departure.

“I see the players as being keen to come away from there with the three points as we look to cut the gap,” he added in quotes published on the club’s website.

“Top athletes never underestimate their opponents. You’ve got to go out and play every game and do a lot of good things to win.

“We’re going to have to do that and more besides to pick up the next available three points.

“This is a sport that involves all of us. Players, coaches and staff at all levels of the club want to do everything in their control to ensure that things run smoothly.”

Celta’s Turkish midfielder Okay Yokuslu expects Sunday’s game to be an entertaining spectacle.

He told the club’s official website: “It will be a tough game, of course.

“They have a good team, they have good players – like us.

“I think it will be a good game for the supporters. We have a game plan and we’re going to stick to it.”- Press Association