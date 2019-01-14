Solari hails young players after Real Madrid claim last-gasp win over Betis

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari hailed the impact of his young players after a last-gasp win at Real Betis on Sunday.

Former Betis player Dani Ceballos struck with an 88th-minute free-kick as Madrid snatched a 2-1 victory at the Benito Villamarín Stadium to move back into the top four in LaLiga.

It was a win achieved without a number of senior stars as the likes of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez were absent through injury or suspension.

Karim Benzema was also forced off at half-time after landing awkwardly on his hand and suffering a broken finger. Youngster Vinicius Junior impressed for Madrid (Miguel Morenatti/AP)

Solari said in his post-match press conference, reported on realmadrid.com: “They are three valuable points to try to help us cut the gap between us and the teams above us in the table.

“There is also great value for the young guys who have come in and played with the first team this season.

“In a squad full of established players, it’s a tricky thing to do, but we had to bring in some of the younger guys. Cristo, Brahim (Diaz), (Federico) Valverde, (Sergio) Reguilon, Vinicius (Junior) – all players aged under 21, some very young players.

“They’ve finished the match today and in these kind of circumstances and it’s good news for the club.”

Betis had looked like claiming a point after Sergio Canales cancelled out Luka Modric’s superb early opener until substitute Ceballos had the final word.

Caballos did not celebrate his late winner wildly but, after featuring little since leaving Betis for Madrid in 2017, he admitted he felt differently inside.

“It is a stadium where I gave everything as a player but now is not the time to talk about that, but to celebrate the victory,” he said.

“The feeling is good – the three points. The team had to suffer at times in the second half but they are three big points and they taste great.”

The defeat was Betis’ second in succession and left them seventh in the table.

“I believe we lost undeservedly,” said coach Quique Setien.

