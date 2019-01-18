NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Solari demands Real passion for Sevilla clash

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 05:21 PM

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari has called on his players to show “passion and motivation” to beat Sevilla and leapfrog their LaLiga rivals.

A 3-0 defeat at Sevilla in September under former boss Julen Lopetegui was one of a number of poor results which leave Madrid fourth in the standings and 10 points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Sevilla sit ahead of Solari’s side, albeit on the same number of points, and the Argentinian wants to see plenty of application from his players to exact revenge at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

“The passion and motivation is undeniable and non-negotiable in the players,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“We’ll show that passion and motivation against Sevilla as we look to fulfil our objective, which is to continue making up ground on the teams above us.

“Winning would mean reducing the points difference and winning again after last weekend’s victory.

“In order to do that we have to put in a big performance tomorrow. More important than our opponent’s systems, is the way we do our thing, continuing with our ideas, going out and winning the game from the first minute and dominating the match at home.”

Madrid won at Real Betis in their last league outing before a midweek Copa del Rey defeat to Leganes – a 1-0 reverse still enough to see Solari’s men into the quarter-finals on aggregate.

But Solari knows Sevilla, who have lost just four times in LaLiga this season, pose a tough threat.

“Sevilla have a lot of strong points,” he added.

“They’ve been doing well since the beginning of the season. They’re good in the build-up, in the attack, pressing…we’ll have to have a great game to beat them.”

Sevilla have won just one of their last five games in all competitions and will be keen not to drop three points below Madrid.

Head coach Pablo Machin believes heading into such a big game could be the perfect anecdote for the recent wobble.

‘We have a really tough game ahead of us,” he said.

“There’s no better place to end this slightly negative run we’re having than in the Bernabeu.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

footballLaLigaReal MadridSantiago SolariSevillaSpanish La LigaReal Madrid vs Sevilla

More in this Section

Shane Lowry opens up four-shot lead in Abu Dhabi

Howe: Wilson should not think about being Cherry-picked by bigger club

Murray pulls out of Marseille tournament as he contemplates hip surgery

Solskjaer rues Fellaini loss as ‘X Factor’ Belgian ruled out for up to a month


Lifestyle

Louis Vuitton debuted fibre-optic bags and the internet is obsessed

A strange stripe of super-star with daringly uncommercial music

From the Eiffel Tower to the Berlin Wall: The anniversaries to travel for in 2019

New direct flights from Cork to Dubrovnik start this year - here’s what to see and do in the city

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »