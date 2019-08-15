News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sol Campbell leaves Macclesfield by mutual consent

By Press Association
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 01:11 PM

Sol Campbell has left his post as Macclesfield manager by mutual consent after just eight months in charge.

Campbell took over at Moss Rose in November last year and guided the Silkmen to safety in Sky Bet League Two.

A club statement said the former England defender’s departure had been “conducted in the most amicable of ways and there has been total transparency between the club and Sol regarding the challenges which face lower league clubs such as Macclesfield Town”.

In a statement on the club website, Campbell said: “Macclesfield Town provided me with a great beginning in the managerial side of the game, as well as a fantastic learning curve which I am truly grateful for.

“I would like to thank all the players and staff for their support during my time at the Moss Rose and also all the loyal fans, whose belief at the end of last season ultimately played a tangible role in our success.”

Campbell’s last game in charge was a Carabao Cup tie at Blackpool on Tuesday which Macclesfield won on penalties.

The club are currently eighth in League Two after following an opening-day loss at Exeter with a 3-0 home win over Leyton Orient.

  • Played 30
  • Won 8
  • Drawn 12
  • Lost 10

- Press Association

Sol CampbellLeague 2MacclesfieldTOPIC: Soccer

