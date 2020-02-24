News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Snow and rain force postponement of two Premier Division games

By Stephen Barry
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 12:03 PM

Two of tonight's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures have been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

Finn Harps v Shelbourne has been called off following heavy snowfall in Ballybofey overnight. The Finn Park pitch was adjudged to be unplayable in a pitch inspection this morning.

St Patrick's Athletic v Derry City has also fallen victim to the weather due to a waterlogged pitch at Richmond Park. The decision was made following a midday pitch inspection.

New dates for the postponed games will be announced in due course, the FAI said.

Harps' next match is away to Cork City on Friday night, as they bid to continue their unbeaten start to the season, while Shels will welcome St Pat's to Tolka Park and Derry host Bohemians that evening.

Monday's Premier Division fixtures (7.45pm unless stated): Waterford v Shamrock Rovers (7pm); Bohemians v Sligo Rovers; Dundalk v Cork City.

