Snodgrass charged by FA for allegedly abusing anti-doping officials

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 07:12 PM

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass has been charged by the Football Association after allegedly abusing anti-doping officials.

Scotland international Snodgrass, 31, was not scheduled to be tested nor did he refuse to take a test when officials visited West Ham’s training ground in February, Press Association Sport understands.

“Robert Snodgrass has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3(1),” the FA said in a statement.

“It is alleged the player used abusive and/or insulting words towards UK Anti-Doping officials who were visiting West Ham United’s training ground on 06 February 2019 to conduct out-of-competition testing. He has until 18 March 2019 to respond.”

Snodgrass, signed from Hull for a reported fee of £10.2million in January 2017, has scored four goals in a total of 32 appearances for the Hammers this season.

- Press Association

