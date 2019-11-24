News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Smith calls for respect from Aston Villa fans ahead of Bruce’s return

Smith calls for respect from Aston Villa fans ahead of Bruce’s return
By Press Association
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 08:00 PM

Dean Smith believes Steve Bruce deserves respect when he returns to Aston Villa on Monday after ending his days at the club with a cabbage being thrown at him and the sack.

Bruce spent two years in charge at Villa Park, losing his job last October, just over four months after a defeat to Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Bruce’s final game at the helm was a 3-3 draw with then bottom-club Preston at Villa Park, with Villa throwing away a 2-0 lead and relying on a late equaliser to salvage a point.

With Villa on a run of one win in 10 matches prior to the game, one fan opted to hurl a cabbage at Bruce – rather than verbal abuse – to express his disgust at his performance as boss.

Bruce returns to Villa for the first time since his dismissal as his Newcastle side take on Smith’s outfit.

“I thought it was a disgrace,” said Smith when asked about the cabbage incident. “You don’t want to see that in the ground. I said that at the time.”

Expressing credit for Bruce’s achievements, Smith said: “I said when I took the job that I have an awful lot of respect for what he has done in management but, more importantly, for how he is as a man as well.

“This season, if you look at Newcastle at the start, there were a lot of questions about the club and where it was going. But Steve has gone in and done what he does best – got them organised.

“They’ve got pace and power up front. They are winning games – they’ve won the last couple – and they beat Manchester United at home as well. They are in a good run of form at the moment.”

Smith was particularly impressed with Newcastle’s last away performance, a 3-2 win at West Ham courtesy of a devastating display of counter-attacking which saw them romp into a 3-0 lead before conceding two late goals.

“It could have been five or six, such is the pace and power they’ve got in their team,” assessed Smith. “They were outstanding in their counter-attacking.

“They’ve got really good organisation as well. They’re tough to break down, but a real threat on the counter.”

Smith’s Villa had issues coping with Wolves’ counter-attacking threat in their last match prior to the international break, a lethargic 2-1 defeat that has left the club just above the relegation zone.

Despite injury woes going into, and during that game, Smith is hoping there will be no repeat of such a sorry display.

“Our last performance away wasn’t so good and the players certainly got a reminder of that,” said Smith.

“We had a debrief about Wolves. We picked out some things that we have to get better at, collectively, and the players know they have to do better individually.”

Smith has captain Jack Grealish fit again after a four-week lay-off with a calf injury, while goalkeeper Tom Heaton should also return after missing the Wolves defeat with his own calf problem.

Defenders Matt Targett and Bjorn Engels also come into contention after the former was taken off just after the break at Molineux with concussion, while the latter missed the game with a hip injury.

More on this topic

WATCH: Ireland international Shine wins cup final for Glasgow with brilliant solo strikeWATCH: Ireland international Shine wins cup final for Glasgow with brilliant solo strike

Ryan Kent brace helps Rangers to victoryRyan Kent brace helps Rangers to victory

De Bruyne: Manchester City showed their champion qualitiesDe Bruyne: Manchester City showed their champion qualities

Steve Bruce confident Newcastle can cover potential absence of Ciaran ClarkSteve Bruce confident Newcastle can cover potential absence of Ciaran Clark

Bjorn EngelsDean SmithfootballJack GrealishMatt TargettSteve BruceTom HeatonTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Canada make history with Davis Cup victory over RussiaCanada make history with Davis Cup victory over Russia

Valverde relieved as Barcelona snatch points at LeganesValverde relieved as Barcelona snatch points at Leganes

De Bruyne and Mahrez on target as Man City strike back for Chelsea winDe Bruyne and Mahrez on target as Man City strike back for Chelsea win

Game in 60 seconds: Here's how Conway try salvaged a draw for Munster against Racing 92Game in 60 seconds: Here's how Conway try salvaged a draw for Munster against Racing 92


Lifestyle

It is thought that the chain of islands running west from the parish of Lisheen in West Cork were once connected.Islands of Ireland: Castle’s chain of command

'A close observer of nature, he knew he had witnessed a rare sight indeed'Merlin enchants the sky with wonderful wizardry

I was a good student always. I studied like mad. Every night of my life I would study for four hours at home, says Francis BrennanSchool Daze: ‘I was sick with terror’

There are 30,000 wind turbines in Germany alone. In Denmark, for instance, 41% of electricity is wind-generated; in Germany, it is around 25%.A look at wind and solar advances in EU countries

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »