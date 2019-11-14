News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Smith: Business as usual for Northern Ireland despite O’Neill’s impending exit

Smith: Business as usual for Northern Ireland despite O’Neill’s impending exit
By Press Association
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 04:40 PM

Michael Smith insisted Michael O’Neill’s impending departure has had no effect on the mood within the Northern Ireland squad ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Holland and Germany.

O’Neill was announced as Stoke’s new manager last week, earning a 4-2 win over Barnsley in his first game.

But he will remain in charge of the Green and White Army until the end of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, whether that ends in the next seven days or extends into March.

Northern Ireland face Holland in Belfast on Saturday and Germany in Frankfurt on Tuesday in their final Group C fixtures, knowing automatic qualification is highly unlikely but they are currently well placed for the play-offs.

For many in the squad, including Smith, O’Neill is the only international manager they have known as he has led Northern Ireland since 2012, but aside from a short discussion he said it has been business as usual for the team this week.

“We had a brief meeting and he just said ‘Thank you’ and said without the players here he wouldn’t have had the opportunity to go and take the job at Stoke,” defender Smith said.

“Then it was basically straight to business with two tough games coming, and we need to win them.”

The Hearts right-back said there was no surprise that O’Neill was finally heading into the club game, having been linked with several vacancies since guiding Northern Ireland to Euro 2016.

“You look at the job he’s done with limited resources, we’ve really probably overachieved in the last few years but we’re still doing it,” he said.

“It was only a matter of time before he took one of those jobs. The timing’s probably right.”

It might have happened sooner, but Smith believes it was never going to be an easy move for the 50-year-old.

“It will be hard for him to leave this,” Smith said. “He’s built something special here and for him to leave it and take another job is probably a massive decision for him.

“He’s felt it’s the right time and everyone supports him in that. He’s done all he can here and no one can say anything bad about him.”

Automatic qualification for Euro 2020 is not yet impossible for Northern Ireland if highly unlikely, and Smith said the focus was on winning Saturday’s meeting with Ronald Koeman’s side at Windsor Park to keep those faint chances alive.

“It has to be, otherwise we’re not going to come out in these two games and perform well,” he said.

“We haven’t spoken about the play-offs this week at all. It’s solely on Holland first, and then we’ll turn our attention to Germany.”

The Holland game will be of double importance not only to keep those slim automatic hopes alive but also as it likely to be O’Neill’s final home game in charge, subject to a change in the play-off permutations.

Northern Ireland can take encouragement from their performance in Rotterdam, where Holland needed two stoppage-time goals to complete a come-from-behind 3-1 win last month, and would dearly love to send O’Neill off in style.

“He’s had an incredible eight years,” Smith said. “He says probably the one thing missing from his CV here is a really big scalp, so that would be fantastic to send him off from Windsor that way.”

More on this topic

Sheffield Wednesday charged by the EFL with breach of financial rulesSheffield Wednesday charged by the EFL with breach of financial rules

Premier League pledges to provide more information to fans during VAR checksPremier League pledges to provide more information to fans during VAR checks

Thierry Henry back in management with MLS side Montreal ImpactThierry Henry back in management with MLS side Montreal Impact

Macclesfield charged by EFL over failure to pay playersMacclesfield charged by EFL over failure to pay players

Euro 2020 QualifyingMichael O'NeillMichael SmithNorthern IrelandStokeUEFA European Championship QualifyingTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Catriona Matthew to captain Europe again in 2021 Solheim CupCatriona Matthew to captain Europe again in 2021 Solheim Cup

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Mullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to CheltenhamMullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to Cheltenham

Nathan Collins confident of U21 chances in ArmeniaNathan Collins confident of U21 chances in Armenia


Lifestyle

Amid a flood of interest in the island nation in recent years, here’s a few under-the-radar wonders to help separate you from the herd.6 amazing off-the-beaten-track destinations in Japan

November weather leaving your skin dry and dull? Rachel Marie Walsh picks the best new products to keep it spring fresh.Product Watch: The best new products to keep your skin spring fresh

Here is a selection of hot, comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening. The first is a luscious and decadent chocolate orange dessert that stays soft in the centre.Michelle Darmody: Comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening

Jackie Turner, genetic counsellor, Clinical Genetics Centre for Ophthalmology, Mater Hospital, DublinWorking Life: 'I catch the quiet 6:15 train, a place to gather my thoughts and plan my day'

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »