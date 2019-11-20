Slovakia stand in Ireland's way on route to Euro 2020

Ireland's alternate route to Euro 2020 will begin away to Slovakia in March.

The fixture was confirmed after Wales secured automatic qualification to the finals with a 2-0 win over Hungary in Cardiff.

Slovakia finished third in Group E, defeating Azerbaijan 2-0 last night.

Should Ireland beat the Slovaks, they wil face either Northern Ireland or Bosnia-Herzegovina for a place in the finals.

Northern Ireland took the lead away to Germany last night before a Serge Gnabry hat-trick led to them being beaten 6-1 in Frankfurt.

Ireland fell to a disappointing draw with Denmark on Monday night, a game the Boys In Green needed to win to earn automatic qualification.

However, manager Mick McCarthy believes his side have every chance of making Euro 2020 if they can replicate their performance against the Danes.

He said: "If we play as well as that against other teams and we can beat them."

Shane Duffy, who captained Ireland on Monday night, said: "We’re still in it, we’re not out and we’ve got to do it the hard way, like we always do."