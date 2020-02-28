Sligo Rovers v Waterford postponed over Storm Jorge

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture between Sligo Rovers and Waterford has been postponed due to the anticipated arrival of Storm Jorge.

Due to an orange weather warning put in place for this weekend, the fixture, which was scheduled for Saturday at The Showgrounds in Sligo, will take place on a new date.

With only necessary travel advised, the decision has been taken on the health and safety grounds of both players and supporters.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

