Sligo Rovers sign New Zealand international striker

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 01:18 PM

Sligo Rovers have signed New Zealand-capped striker Ryan De Vries.

The 28-year-old will join Rovers from Japanese side FC Gifu subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The South African-born player began his professional career in New Zealand, scoring 61 goals in 121 league games with Waitakere United and Auckland City. He helped Auckland reach the 2014 FIFA Club World Cup semi-final, scoring in the third-place game.

His one cap for the All Whites came in 2015.

“The deal has been agreed for a few weeks, we were just awaiting final documentation from Japan to get his release,” said Sligo manager Liam Buckley.

“I’m delighted to get him in and we need him given our numbers up front. We hope he’ll be a major addition to us.

“He’s quick, strong, has a great physique with a good touch and I can see him scoring goals. I spoke to people in New Zealand and they think he’ll fit comfortably in our league and do really well.

“We had a report from the New Zealand international manager, we’ve done our homework on him so we hope he does bring a lot to us.

“We need to get the work permit done before he can play, that will be a small bit of time but we hope to have him involved as soon as possible.

“We are disappointed with our start in the league. But as I said to the boys last night, the passion and desire we showed against Bohemians will bring us results if we keep showing it.”

Sligo, without a goal so far this season, have lost their first three games to Finn Harps, St Pat's, and Bohs, and will seek to break that run against Waterford on Saturday.

