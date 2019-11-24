News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang determined to get Arsenal back to winning ways

By Press Association
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 01:43 PM

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists he will lead the fight to improve the club’s recent fortunes.

The Gunners needed a stoppage-time Alexandre Lacazette equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw at home to lowly Southampton on Saturday following another poor performance.

The pressure continues to mount on head coach Unai Emery, who has now overseen just two league wins from the last 11 games.

Saints were unfortunate not to leave the Emirates Stadium with their first away win at Arsenal since 1987 as Danny Ings and James Ward-Prowse – who tapped home after having his penalty saved – had twice given them the lead.

But Lacazette’s brace, including a last-gasp leveller, ensured the hosts at least ended the afternoon with a share of the spoils – with Aubameyang conceding things need to improve in the coming weeks.

“Everybody is disappointed today, the fans and the players,” he said. “It didn’t work today. It’s not a good result for us. Obviously we’re playing at home and we have to win games at home.

“We have to keep fighting and keep trying to sort it out. I think everybody has to try to ask themselves what they can change, what they can give more of.

Alexandre Lacazette (9) celebrates scoring the Gunners’ last-gasp equaliser (Yui Mok/PA)
“Everybody has to do this, me first. I will try to work hard and to get back to winning ways.”

Rarely is a stoppage-time goal to rescue a result met with such indifference by players and supporters, but Emery admitted afterwards a draw was not good enough.

The fans clearly agreed as they jeered en masse at the final whistle, as Aubameyang revealed the players were equally as frustrated.

“I don’t know but obviously everyone is disappointed, the fans and us as well,” he replied when asked about how the players respond to being booed off.

Pressure is mounting on Arsenal boss Unai Emery (Yui Mok/PA)
“When we are playing, we are the first to be disappointed when it doesn’t work. We will try to keep fighting. I think we have the quality to come back and we have to fight.”

For Southampton, the gut-wrenching Arsenal equaliser means their winless run extends back to September 14.

Ralph Hasenhuttl saw his side have 21 shots on goal and miss a number of late chances to wrap up a vital three points as they caught Arsenal on the break.

Ings, whose goal came from a quick free-kick but could have been ruled out as the ball appeared to be moving when Ryan Bertrand played the former Liverpool man in behind, has called for Saints to take confidence from such a display as they prepare for a big game at home to bottom club Watford.

“It’s mixed emotions really,” he told southamptonfc.com.

“I think looking at the game before we kicked off, you’d have probably taken a point, but coming off the pitch you’re gutted we didn’t win.

“That’s credit to the team and the fans today. We put everything into it and the fans were great behind us – it’s gutting not to get the three points, but we have to take confidence moving forward.”

