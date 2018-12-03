NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'Skill must triumph over physical qualities' - Stephen Kenny

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 03:17 PM

Newly appointed manager of the Republic of Ireland U21 team, Stephen Kenny, believes that encouragement of young players is the way forward for soccer in Ireland.

Kenny joined Newstalk broadcaster Shane Coleman to discuss his new role with the FAI and his vision on the future of Irish soccer.

Mr Kenny told Shane Coleman that his job is very much just to focus on the Republic of Ireland U21 team.

He said his role involves helping to "nurture and develop them and help with all the other coaches collectively to inspire them to be involved in the first team and get them ready."

He said that the skill of the player must triumph over qualities.

I think we must encourage skill, we must encourage skilful players to really develop, we must encourage them to express themselves, fulfil their potential and that has to be right throughout all of the teams.

"That's the vision and that's what you want and I think that's what people connect with.

