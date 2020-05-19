News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»CORONAVIRUS

Six positive results for Covid-19 in Premier League tests

By Press Association
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 04:49 PM

Six individuals connected to three unnamed Premier League clubs have tested positive for coronavirus as sides return to small group training amid the pandemic.

The Covid-19 tests were conducted on Sunday and Monday as part of the league’s partnership with the Prenetics consortium, and are due to take place twice a week from now on. Forty tests will be carried out at each club in each session.

The league said in a statement: “The Premier League can today confirm that on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public in this way after each round of testing.”

