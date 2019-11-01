Sinnott: Youths determined to grasp another shot at silverware

Nicola Sinnott admits Sunday’s FAI Cup final offers one last chance for this generation of Wexford players to enhance their legacy.

Over the past five years, the bulk of Wexford’s squad have collectively dominated the domestic scene, winning four league titles and two FAI Cups.

Time, however, is catching up on them.

While manager Tom Elmes has begun refreshing his side, he’s reliant on a core group to deliver against Peamount United.

For Sinnott and Aisling Frawley, it will be their fourth final for Wexford on the hallowed Lansdowne Road surface, while captain Kylie Murphy and last year’s match-winner, Katrina Parrock, are hugely experienced.

“We’ve some of the oldest players across the league in our team,” said the defender from Ballagh. "We have been together for several years now and it feels like a family. That has developed from training three times per week and generating a winning spirit. A lot of us have been around the league for a long time but we’re not done yet. There’s a determination and passion to pick up another trophy.”

To do so, Wexford must halt Peamount’s drive for a double.

All three of their meetings in the league this term went the way of Peas but Sinnott has been buoyed with the way Wexford finished the season.

“We didn’t meet our standards in the first half of the season and only got going following our Champions League campaign in August,” the 32-year-old schoolteacher said. “Peamount are the favourites and deserved to beat us in the first two games but we missed a lot of chances in the last match, which they won 2-1.

“We come into the final in our best form of the season. Both sets of players know each other well, so there won’t be much between us.”

So Hotels Women's FAI Cup: Peamount United v Wexford Youths, Lansdowne Road, Sunday, 12.05pm (RTE Two).