News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Simon Mignolet flies to Belgium to complete Club Brugge move

Simon Mignolet flies to Belgium to complete Club Brugge move
By Press Association
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 07:21 AM

Simon Mignolet’s six-year spell at Liverpool is coming to an end with the goalkeeper set to return to his homeland with Club Brugge.

The goalkeeper has agreed a five-year contract, pending a medical, the Belgian club have announced.

PA understands the two clubs agreed a deal worth an initial £6.4million, potentially rising to £8.2million with add-ons.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had wanted goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to remain at the club (John Walton/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had wanted goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to remain at the club (John Walton/PA)

Mignolet lost his place at Anfield first to Loris Karius and, when the German was offloaded to Besiktas on loan after a nightmare Champions League final, to Alisson Becker following the Brazil international’s £65m arrival last summer.

After featuring just twice last season in cup matches the 31-year-old, an unused substitute for the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, told manager Jurgen Klopp when he returned for pre-season training he wanted first-team football.

Klopp wanted him to stay and initially rejected the idea he could leave but the goalkeeper’s wish has now been granted.

Mignolet flew to Belgium after leaving Wembley on Sunday evening to complete the formalities of his move.

Liverpool will look to sign an experienced replacement as cover for Becker before the close of the transfer window on Thursday.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Kyrgios claims second ATP title of season with City Open win over MedvedevKyrgios claims second ATP title of season with City Open win over Medvedev

Matic expects Pogba to remain at Manchester United but ‘anything is possible’Matic expects Pogba to remain at Manchester United but ‘anything is possible’

Brazilian gang leader fails in attempt to escape prison dressed as his daughterBrazilian gang leader fails in attempt to escape prison dressed as his daughter

Rochelle Humes on body confidence as she bares all for Women’s Health magazineRochelle Humes on body confidence as she bares all for Women’s Health magazine

Alisson BeckerBruggeJurgen KloppLoris KariusSimon MignoletPremier LeagueLiverpool

More in this Section

Everton complete deal for Moise KeanEverton complete deal for Moise Kean

Poor start sees Ireland fall to 3-0 defeat against world championsPoor start sees Ireland fall to 3-0 defeat against world champions

Guardiola not prepared to ‘gamble everything’ on shot at Champions League gloryGuardiola not prepared to ‘gamble everything’ on shot at Champions League glory

Daly expects full throttle clash between England and WalesDaly expects full throttle clash between England and Wales


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 5, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

There is hardly a more politically-charged fulcrum of international affairs in the world than the Straits of Hormuz in the Middle East.On the home strait to Hormuz

The story this week begins with an unfortunate flat squirrel encountered on a road in the Czech Republic, awkwardly renamed Czechia, uncomfortably similar to that of war-torn Chechnya fighting for independence from Russia.Squirrelling away to look at a rarely spotted rodent

This bank holiday weekend, many people will be out on coastal headlands, hoping to catch a glimpse of whales, dolphins, porpoises, and other ocean residents.Having a whale of a time

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »