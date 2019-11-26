News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Silva lining for under-pressure Everton boss

By Press Association
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 04:31 PM

Under-pressure Everton manager Marco Silva seems likely to be in charge of Sunday’s trip to Leicester after taking training as usual on Tuesday.

The Portuguese coach is still in place at Goodison Park despite a 2-0 home defeat by Norwich last weekend leading to growing speculation over his future.

The squad was given Monday off but with the Toffees languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table there have been reports of board level discussions about Silva’s position, as well as suggestions of a possible return for former boss David Moyes.

Dennis Srbeny (centre) scores Norwich’s clincher in a 2-0 win at Everton (Richard Sellers/PA Images).
But with Everton suggesting business as usual, Silva is understood to have led Tuesday’s session. The trip to Brendan Rodgers’ second-placed Foxes represents the first game in a horror sequence that also takes in matches against table-topping Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Everton start that run of fixtures four points above the relegation places but face a fight to keep their heads above water as Silva attempts to engineer a shift in fortunes.

Former Everton player Michael Ball took to Twitter on Tuesday morning asserting that there was no way back for the 42-year-old, who joined in May 2018 following short spells at Hull and Watford.

Everton boss Marco Silva is still in place for now (Mark Kerton/PA)
“Silva knows he’s going, Players do the fans do. Many are suggesting keep him for the next few games!” he wrote.

“Yes it’s difficult to bring someone in with that nightmare run of games but the fans need HOPE. Players need a fresh start & ideas to give us a slight chance to pick up points.

“The only reason for the delay I feel is maybe Silva didn’t get the players HE wanted in the summer & the board blame themselves. The truth is he isn’t as a manager getting the best out of this squad of players and a change is very much needed.”

