Sheffield Wednesday turn to Garry Monk

By Press Association
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 05:13 PM

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed Garry Monk as their new manager.

The former Leeds, Swansea and Middlesbrough boss replaces Steve Bruce, who quit the Owls in July to take on the Newcastle job.

First-team coach Lee Bullen has been in temporary charge at Hillsborough since Bruce’s departure and the club sit 11th in the Sky Bet Championship after winning three and losing three of their first six matches.

Monk’s first game in charge of Wednesday will be the televised clash against Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium on September 15.

The 40-year-old told a press conference: “My overriding feeling is excitement and what we can do here.

“We know we have a capable squad and it’s about making us compete as hard as we can.

“It has been a steady start, we are in a healthy position with good foundations. The thing that is exciting is that we could have a very strong squad in this league and it’s about bringing that out.”

The former Swansea centre-back is no stranger to the home dressing room at Hillsborough, having played 15 matches on loan at Wednesday during the 2002/03 campaign.

He added: “I was a player here many moons ago and even though it was a short spell, I got a good grasp of how powerful and traditional this club is.

“The experience as a player has always stuck with me when I’ve come back here as a manager. It’s fantastic, you always say as a manager you want to keep the Kop end quiet and now it is the opposite!

“We want them loud and it’s up to players as well to get that.”

- Press Association

Garry MonkChampionshipSheff Wed

