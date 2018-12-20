Sheffield Wednesday to be put up for sale – owner

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has told fans he is putting the Championship club up for sale.

Speaking at a fans’ forum on Wednesday night, Chansiri said he believed there was plenty of interest in the club despite off-field problems which saw Owls placed under a transfer embargo for much of the summer.

“I will put this club on the market and I believe many people will want to buy,” Chansiri said.

The Thai businessman bought the club in early 2015 from Milan Mandaric, and the early signs were promising as they finished in the Championship play-off places in his first two full seasons.

But they fell short of promotion to the Premier League and could only manage 15th place last season.

They sit 18th in the current table with 24 points from 22 games, and fans have begun to turn against coach Jos Luhukay.

The transfer embargo, which lasted from April to August, followed breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The Football League’s FFP rules do not permit clubs to post losses of more than £39million over three years. The latest figures show Wednesday lost over £20million in 2016-17.

Chansiri told fans the club still needed to “solve” FFP and he could not make any promises ahead of the January transfer window, but insisted he would remain continue to do his best for the club until a new owner comes in.

“We have problems with FFP, so it is hard but we will try our best,” he said. “With January in mind, I cannot answer what we can do right now. The important thing for me is to solve FFP…

“One day you will have a new owner but while I am your chairman I will do my very best and never do anything to damage this wonderful club.”

- Press Association