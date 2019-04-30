NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Sheffield Wednesday fans angered by owner’s congratulations to rivals United

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 05:12 PM

Fans of Sheffield Wednesday have reacted angrily after the club’s owner wished fierce rivals Sheffield United “warm congratulations” on promotion to the Premier League.

The Championship club tweeted a statement from Thai businessman Dejphon Chansiri, reading: “We may be rivals but we are friends of the same city that holds such unique tradition in the football world.

“Recognition in the Premier League can only benefit Sheffield and we wish United well, whilst promising our loyal supporters that we will be giving our absolute best to ensure Wednesday will be tasting the same success this time next year.”

The act of sportsmanship was not received well by several Owls supporters, who took to Twitter to express their distaste.

One, named Dec, responded: “Are you doing refunds on season tickets again next season? Asking for meself.”

Another, named Andrew, responded: “Don’t think he gets it.”

But not all fans were offended by the gesture. Marytn Birch described the message as a “classy statement”, while Martin West tweeted: “I must admit he’s a much better man than me for doing that, Not a chance would I congratulate them.”

The Blades will be back in the Premier League for the first time since the 2006-07 season, after two promotions in three years under manager Chris Wilder.

READ MORE

FA charges Leeds' Patrick Bamford with 'successful deception of a match official' during Villa game

Wednesday are ninth in the second tier after a revival under Steve Bruce almost saw them challenge for a play-off place.

Mr Chansiri took control of the club in 2015, originally targeting Premier League football within his first two years.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Barcelona players inspired to follow ‘best player in history’ Messi – Rakitic

Trump in total command after flying start against Maguire

Welsh rugby team chooses tractor for trophy parade instead of open-top bus

Why people in Korea are talking about Leeds United without even knowing it

KEYWORDS

Dejphon ChansiriSheffield UnitedSheffield Wednesday

More in this Section

Cardiff duo Lane and Carre included in Wales’ World Cup training squad

'The need becomes a greed' - AP McCoy on the psychology behind winning

Bolton takeover deadline extended as Brentford wait on fixture date

Here is RTÉ's schedule of live Championship GAA this summer


Lifestyle

Thinking of hiring a cleaner? Here’s what you need to know

Spotlight on shiraz: 8 things you need to know about this hugely popular grape

Keanu Reeves is the new face of Saint Laurent – here are some of the stylish people he’s joining

Everything that happened at Dior’s star-studded Cruise fashion show in Morocco

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »