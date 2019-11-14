News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sheffield Wednesday charged by the EFL with breach of financial rules

By Press Association
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 05:18 PM

Sheffield Wednesday have been charged with breaching EFL rules around financial fair play over the sale of Hillsborough.

The EFL opened an investigation into the Championship club’s profitability and sustainability (P&S) submission for 2017-18 earlier this year and has now issued “a number of charges” in relation to that investigation.

“The EFL has reviewed a large number of documents obtained from the club as part of this process and concluded there is sufficient evidence to justify issuing charges of misconduct,” a statement from the league read.

“The charges are in respect of a number of allegations regarding the process of how and when the stadium was sold and the inclusion of the profits in the 2017-18 accounts.”

The EFL said the charges would now be considered by an independent disciplinary commission, with sanctions possibly including a points penalty.

The club’s 2018-19 P&S submission remains under review, the league said.

Wednesday said in a statement: “Sheffield Wednesday note the statement issued by the EFL and the charges contained within.

“These charges will be vigorously defended and the club will be making no further comment at this time.”

