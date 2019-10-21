News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Sheffield United striker charged with drink-driving

Sheffield United striker charged with drink-driving
By Press Association
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 08:43 AM

Sheffield United striker Oliver McBurnie has been charged with drink-driving.

The 23-year-old footballer is accused of driving over the limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force added that he will appear in court on November 6.

Sheffield United’s Oliver McBurnie in action at Bramall Lane (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sheffield United’s Oliver McBurnie in action at Bramall Lane (Richard Sellers/PA)

A police spokesman said: “A 23-year-old Leeds man will appear before magistrates next month after being charged with a drink-driving offence.

“Oliver McBurnie, from Leeds, will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on November 6 after being charged with driving over the prescribed limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday October 18.”

McBurnie, who has played for Scotland, moved to Sheffield United from Swansea in August.

The Premier League side are due to face Arsenal at Bramall Lane tonight.

READ MORE

Two arrested over ‘racist abuse’ at FA Cup match

More on this topic

Gascoigne describes sex assault allegations as ‘year of hell’Gascoigne describes sex assault allegations as ‘year of hell’

Teen kicked mum outside courtTeen kicked mum outside court

€108k for psychiatric nurse's injuries in fall and car crash€108k for psychiatric nurse's injuries in fall and car crash

‘Medication made mother an addict’- family of woman who died by suicide‘Medication made mother an addict’- family of woman who died by suicide


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Drink-drivingLeedsOliver McBurnieSheffield United FCWest Yorkshire PoliceTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Is there a dawn to follow the darkest moment?Is there a dawn to follow the darkest moment?

A victory for bravery, a defeat reeking of stagnationA victory for bravery, a defeat reeking of stagnation

Emery believes Arsenal can achieve something important this seasonEmery believes Arsenal can achieve something important this season

Real Sociedad return to winning ways to go fourth in LaLigaReal Sociedad return to winning ways to go fourth in LaLiga


Lifestyle

John’s chairs will last a lifetime, but he is also passing on his knowledge to a new generation, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: The ancient art of súgán-making is woven into Irish family history

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »