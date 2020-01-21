News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Sheffield United sign Forest left-back Jack Robinson

Sheffield United sign Forest left-back Jack Robinson
Jack Robinson
By Press Association
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 03:15 PM

Sheffield United have signed defender Jack Robinson from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

Robinson, 26, has joined on a two-and-a-half-year contract and is the Premier League club’s second signing in January.

Primarily a left-back, Robinson will provide competition for Republic of Ireland international Enda Stevens, who has played every minute for Sheffield in the Premier League this season.

“Jack’s got a great pedigree and he will make our squad stronger,” Blades boss Chris Wilder told the club’s official website.

“But he isn’t just coming in to make the numbers up, it’s a specific position in our system and we feel he is the best option for us at this time.

“Jack can comfortably play in a couple of roles and we’re delighted to add him to the group. He’s got a fantastic attitude and he’s ambitious to earn a place in the team.”

Robinson progressed through Liverpool’s academy and is the second-youngest player to make their first-team debut for the club, aged 16 and 250 days.

He made three league appearances for Liverpool and had loan spells at Wolves and Blackpool before completing a permanent move to QPR in 2014.

Robinson moved on to Forest in the summer of 2018 and made a total of 59 appearances for them in all competitions.

The Blades signed free agent and former Everton and Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell earlier this month on a deal until the end of the season.

More on this topic

Rodgers sure Chilwell and Choudhury have learned lesson after missing sessionRodgers sure Chilwell and Choudhury have learned lesson after missing session

Tributes paid to Emiliano Sala on the first anniversary of his deathTributes paid to Emiliano Sala on the first anniversary of his death

Talk of Celtic demise is very premature – Neil LennonTalk of Celtic demise is very premature – Neil Lennon

Newcastle complete Bentaleb loan deal from SchalkeNewcastle complete Bentaleb loan deal from Schalke

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Man City boss Pep Guardiola wants League Cup axed to ease fixture congestionMan City boss Pep Guardiola wants League Cup axed to ease fixture congestion

Van Dijk keen to share praise around after Liverpool’s defensive improvementVan Dijk keen to share praise around after Liverpool’s defensive improvement

England to hold crisis talks to resolve any resentment towards Saracens playersEngland to hold crisis talks to resolve any resentment towards Saracens players

Condensation and sunshine thwart PSV spectators at Eredivisie gameCondensation and sunshine thwart PSV spectators at Eredivisie game


Lifestyle

The Winter Show, which gets underway in New York this Friday, is a celebration of world cultures, from antiquity to the present.Time travellers are packing their suitcases for New York this week

'We’re far more comfortable talking to our kids about death than we are about sex'Learner Dad: 'The five-year-old can’t wait for our cat'

Ireland’s Ancient East provided a range of attractions which sated the appetites of both young and old.One-size-fits-all holiday package to Ireland's Ancient East

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »