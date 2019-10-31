Shearer and Henry lead Amazon’s star-studded list of pundits

Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry lead the star-studded list of pundits signed up by Prime Video for their coverage of the Premier League next month.

The Amazon streaming service will exclusively show 20 matches in December, starting with the midweek round of games at the start of the month followed by a St Stephen's Day marathon, where nine fixtures will be shown on the same day.

Manchester City’s trip to Wolves on December 27 will conclude the coverage.

Match of the Day’s Shearer and former Sky Sports pundit Henry have joined along with Jermaine Jenas, Peter Crouch, Harry Redknapp, Alex Scott, Peter Schmeichel and Michael Owen.

Big-name commentators Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion and Guy Mowbray are also on board, with Andy Townsend, Ally McCoist, Glenn Hoddle, Sue Smith and Kevin Kilbane providing co-commentary.

BBC Sport’s Gabby Logan, who already presents on Amazon, will be hosting the coverage along side Jim Rosenthal and Eilidh Barbour.

The Merseyside derby, Tottenham’s trip to Manchester United and Liverpool’s visit to Leicester are just some of the games to be featured.