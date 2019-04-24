NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Shane Long unaware he had set new record for fastest Premier League goal

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 11:19 AM

Shane Long had no idea he had scored the fastest goal in Premier League history in Southampton’s 1-1 draw at Watford.

The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland striker fired the Saints ahead after just 7.69 seconds at Vicarage Road.

It was not enough to secure Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side all three points in their bid to stave off relegation as Andre Gray equalised for Watford in the final minute.

“It’s nice,” Long told Saints’ official website. “I didn’t find out until after the game and I didn’t know what the record was before.”

Long’s effort was a fraction more than two seconds quicker than the Premier League’s previous fastest, scored by Tottenham’s Ledley King after 9.82 seconds against Bradford in December 2000.

The goal came from Watford’s kick-off. Roberto Pereyra played the ball from the centre-circle back to defender Craig Cathcart some 40 yards from his own goal.

  1. Shane Long, 7.69 seconds - Watford v Southampton, 2019
  2. Ledley King, 9.82 seconds - Bradford 3 Tottenham 3, 2000
  3. Alan Shearer, 10.52sec - Newcastle 2 Manchester City 0, 2003
  4. Christian Eriksen, 10.54sec - Tottenham 2 Manchester United 0, 2017
  5. Mark Viduka, 11.90sec - Charlton 1 Leeds 2, 2001
  6. Dwight Yorke, 12.16sec - Coventry 0 Aston Villa 3, 1995
  7. Chris Sutton, 12.94sec - Everton 1 Blackburn 2, 1995
  8. Kevin Nolan, 13.48sec - Blackburn 3 Bolton 4, 2004
  9. James Beattie, 13.52sec - Chelsea 2 Southampton 1, 2004
  10. Asmir Begovic, 13.64sec - Stoke 1 Southampton 1, 2013

As Cathcart attempted to launch the ball up field, Long charged it down and raced through before lifting it over Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster.

“In every game you want to show your intent from the first kick and put them under pressure.

“Mainly it’s just to force that long ball so they’re not quite set. Luckily I blocked it, it dropped nicely and I took a touch across Craig.

“I know Ben from West Brom and he’s an amazing keeper. He spreads himself so well and from watching clips I knew the dinked finish was my best option of scoring. Thankfully it came off.

“Records like that are nice to have I suppose, but it’s just disappointing that it wasn’t a goal to get three points because I thought we deserved it.

“Everybody put in such a shift all over the park. We had a few chances to get a second goal – I missed a couple, Redders (Nathan Redmond) hit the post twice, Bertie (Ryan Bertrand) hit the post as well. If one of those goes in, it gives us breathing space and we can see out the game.

“But Watford are a good side – they are where they are in the league for a reason, so fair play to them for coming back.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

EFL postpones vote on Coventry’s league status as talks reopen on Ricoh deal

Hasenhuttl wary of the drop as Saints let lead slip after Long’s record strike

Valderde not expecting any favours from Atletico as Barcelona close in on title

Sterling: Football chiefs ‘doing nowhere near enough’ to solve racism problem

KEYWORDS

Ben FosterLedley KingPremier LeagueShane LongSouthamptonWatfordWatford vs Southampton

More in this Section

Ortiz will not be Joshua’s next opponent, says promoter

Rose urges Tottenham to make season one of their best ever

EFL postpones vote on Coventry’s league status as talks reopen on Ricoh deal

Hasenhuttl wary of the drop as Saints let lead slip after Long’s record strike


Lifestyle

On the 6th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy – how transparent are fashion brands being now?

How to make Henry Firth and Ian Theasby’s New York-style baked strawberry cheesecake

Want to cut down on sugar? Experts reveal how to slash your intake in 6 simple steps

As Taylor Swift goes all Victoriana at the Time Gala – 3 times she’s made a splash on the red carpet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »