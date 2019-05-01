NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Shane Long nominated for Premier League Player of the Month award

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 05:37 PM

Shane Long has been nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Month award.

The Southampton striker exploded into form this April, scoring four goals in five games to help the Saints' secure Premier League survival.

The highlight was his early strike against Watford, the fastest ever goal in Premier League history, scored after 7.69 seconds.

It marks a remarkable turnaround for the Tipperary-native, who had only scored three goals since February 2017, until this April.

Long is nominated alongside Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah, Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Aymeric Laporte (Man City), Ayoze Perez (Newcastle), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), and Chris Wood (Burnley).

Only three Irish players have won the Player of the Month award: Mickey Evans (April 1997 with Southampton); Roy Keane (October 1998 and December 1999 with Man United); and Robbie Keane (August 1999 with Coventry, January 2001 with Leeds, and April 2007 with Tottenham).

Seamus Coleman was nominated for the March 2019 award, which was won by Sadio Mané.

The award will be decided by public vote. You can vote here until tomorrow's 6pm deadline.

