Home»Sport

Shane Long a major doubt while Scott Hogan hoping to get the nod

Thursday, October 11, 2018 - 08:13 AM

Shane Long is a major doubt for the Republic of Ireland's Nations League clash with Denmark on Saturday.

The Southampton striker is still nursing an ankle injury and will not train until tomorrow.

It could leave Martin O'Neill with a selection headache as the other four strikers in the squad have just six caps and one goal between them.

Aston Villa's Scott Hogan is among the forwards in contention to start against the Danes and he is ready to make an impression.

"Everyone wants to take their chance, it's just up to yourself to be able to do that and hopefully you get given the opportunity to take your chance and then you sort of go from there," said Hogan.

While Wales star Gareth Bale's chances of playing against Ireland next Tuesday are now rated '50/50'.

The Real Madrid forward will sit out tonight's friendly against Spain.

Wales defender Ashley Williams told Sky Sports News that the upcoming match with Ireland will not be a distraction.

"We want to win this game first and foremost and I think we've only spoken about this game so far although the Ireland game is obviously a really big one," he said.

"But I think it would be disrespectful, you can't turn up against Spain with half an eye on the other game."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

FAIShane Long

Related Articles

James McClean: I’d welcome Declan Rice back with open arms

Alan Shearer crossed the line with Cyrus Christie criticism, says Martin O’Neill

Kenny Cunningham enters talks to become next St Pat’s manager

Ireland’s got talent, vows FAI’s Ruud Dokter

More in this Section

James Ryan’s Leinster crop the type ‘money can’t buy’

Alan Shearer crossed the line with Cyrus Christie criticism, says Martin O’Neill

James McClean: I’d welcome Declan Rice back with open arms

David Moyes believes Man United will stick with Jose Mourinho


Breaking Stories

End of the line: Moving on when love breaks down

Getting the ball rolling in an impoverished village in Uganda

Kate Bush’s former partner fondly recalls visits to Ireland at height of fame

A Question of Taste: Cork soprano Majella Cullagh

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

    • 2
    • 13
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »