News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Shane Griffin’s wonder strike gives Derry the blues

Adrian Flanagan
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 10:38 PM

Tyreke Wilson of Waterford in action against Walter Figueira of Derry City. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile
Tyreke Wilson of Waterford in action against Walter Figueira of Derry City. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Waterford FC 2

Derry City 1

Shane Griffin produced a moment of genius in the fourth minute of second half injury time to give Waterford FC a deserved second win of the season in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division against Derry City at the RSC.

Griffin took possession 25-yards out after Michael O’Connor’s initial effort was charged down by Conor McCormack and he beat Derry City keeper Peter Cherrie with a stunning strike that sent the home faithful wild into celebration.

After a bright opening from the home side, it was a former Blues player Walter Figueira who should have put Derry ahead on 29 minutes but his shot flashed inches wide .

The visitors were celebrating the lead goal less than four minutes later when they caught the Waterford defence napping as Jamie McDonagh’s quick free kick after he was fouled picked out the run of Stephen Mallon, who beat Brian Murphy at his near post with a left-footed finish.

It was a stunning strike that gave Waterford the equalising goal on 44 minutes. Kevin O’Connor’s corner saw Graham Cummins set up Ali Coote, who then played the ball back to Cummins who teed up Sam Bone and he rifled an unstoppable strike past a helpless Peter Cherrie.

Kevin O’Connor brought a top save out of Peter Cherrie five minutes into the second half when the Preston North End loanee saw his 20-yard free kick tipped around the posts. O’Connor’s last ditch tackle then denied Jack Malone a certain goal at the other end on 77 minutes.

Akin Odimayo should have won the game for the home side deep into added time only to be denied by the legs of Cherrie, but his team-mate Griffin turned up trumps with his incredible winner to give Alan Reynolds’ side all three points.

WATERFORD FC: Murphy, Wilson, Cummins, McCourt, K. O’Connor, Bone, Odimayo, Coote (Longbottom ‘75), Martin (Griffin ‘75), Smith, M. O’Connor.

DERRY CITY: Cherrie, Toal, Horgan, Lupano, Harkin, McDonagh (Clifford ‘73), McCormack, Nilsen (Liddle ‘69), Mallon, McChrystal, Figueira (Malone ‘62).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

More on this topic

Frank Lampard defends Eric Dier’s ‘natural reaction’ after fan confrontationFrank Lampard defends Eric Dier’s ‘natural reaction’ after fan confrontation

Dundalk back in business to overpower battling Finn HarpsDundalk back in business to overpower battling Finn Harps

Bohemians claim derby bragging rights over ShelbourneBohemians claim derby bragging rights over Shelbourne

Kicking King reigns over Cork CityKicking King reigns over Cork City

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

'I like how he stands up for his family': Moyes defends Dier for confronting fan'I like how he stands up for his family': Moyes defends Dier for confronting fan

Fresh blow for Liverpool as Alisson to miss Champions League second legFresh blow for Liverpool as Alisson to miss Champions League second leg

Aoife McDermott eager to sample French fireAoife McDermott eager to sample French fire

Ladies football delegates to consider two points for converted 45sLadies football delegates to consider two points for converted 45s


Lifestyle

Joe McNamee meets the women making waves in the male-dominated food industry — who also just so happen to be sisters.Keeping it in the family: Meet four sets of sisters making waves in the food industry

It’s the gift that keeps on giving, says Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the week: Denim devotion

Eve Kelliher looks at the creative ethos underpinning the work of Pritzker Prize laureates Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamaraSecrets to success of Ireland's Pritzker Prize laureates

Spare a thought for the environment the next time you go shopping for personal care products. There are lots of eco-friendly alternatives, says Margaret JenningsHow the beauty industry is trying to help the environment

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »