Shane Griffin’s wonder strike gives Derry the blues

Tyreke Wilson of Waterford in action against Walter Figueira of Derry City. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Waterford FC 2

Derry City 1

Shane Griffin produced a moment of genius in the fourth minute of second half injury time to give Waterford FC a deserved second win of the season in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division against Derry City at the RSC.

Griffin took possession 25-yards out after Michael O’Connor’s initial effort was charged down by Conor McCormack and he beat Derry City keeper Peter Cherrie with a stunning strike that sent the home faithful wild into celebration.

After a bright opening from the home side, it was a former Blues player Walter Figueira who should have put Derry ahead on 29 minutes but his shot flashed inches wide .

Poor Sam Bone after scoring a worldy and Shane Griffin pops up with this...#WeAreWaterfordFC #Blues pic.twitter.com/GJ7DoQGhei— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) March 6, 2020

The visitors were celebrating the lead goal less than four minutes later when they caught the Waterford defence napping as Jamie McDonagh’s quick free kick after he was fouled picked out the run of Stephen Mallon, who beat Brian Murphy at his near post with a left-footed finish.

It was a stunning strike that gave Waterford the equalising goal on 44 minutes. Kevin O’Connor’s corner saw Graham Cummins set up Ali Coote, who then played the ball back to Cummins who teed up Sam Bone and he rifled an unstoppable strike past a helpless Peter Cherrie.

Kevin O’Connor brought a top save out of Peter Cherrie five minutes into the second half when the Preston North End loanee saw his 20-yard free kick tipped around the posts. O’Connor’s last ditch tackle then denied Jack Malone a certain goal at the other end on 77 minutes.

Akin Odimayo should have won the game for the home side deep into added time only to be denied by the legs of Cherrie, but his team-mate Griffin turned up trumps with his incredible winner to give Alan Reynolds’ side all three points.

WATERFORD FC: Murphy, Wilson, Cummins, McCourt, K. O’Connor, Bone, Odimayo, Coote (Longbottom ‘75), Martin (Griffin ‘75), Smith, M. O’Connor.

DERRY CITY: Cherrie, Toal, Horgan, Lupano, Harkin, McDonagh (Clifford ‘73), McCormack, Nilsen (Liddle ‘69), Mallon, McChrystal, Figueira (Malone ‘62).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).