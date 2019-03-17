Shane Duffy and Leanne Kiernan take top honours at FAI International Awards

Shane Duffy and Leanne Kiernan won their respective Senior Player of the Year categories at the 29th 'Three' FAI International Awards tonight.

The ceremony saw Duffy win the Men's Senior Player of the Year for the second year in succession, while Kiernan was named as the Senior Women's Player of the Year following a stellar year in 2018.

Emma Byrne became the first women's player to be inducted into the FAI Hall of Fame and former Republic of Ireland defender Richard Dunne was also honoured in the same category.

Declan Rice won the Young Player of the Year, as previously announced last week, less than 24 hours before he was called up to the England squad. He was not pictured receiving his award.

Aiden O'Brien won the 'Three' Goal of the Year for his debut header against Poland. The strike was voted ahead of both Troy Parrott (Men's Under-17s v Bosnia & Herzegovina) and Ronan Curtis (Men's Under-21s v Kosovo).

Dundalk midfielder Chris Shields fended off competition from clubmates Pat Hoban and Michael Duffy to collect the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year.

There was a domestic theme to the Special Merit Award as all-time record goalscorer Brendan Bradley was recognised for his fantastic career that saw him score 235 League goals.

29th 'Three' FAI International Awards

Senior Men's International: Shane Duffy

Senior Women’s International: Leanne Kiernan

Young International: Declan Rice

Goal Of The Year: Aiden O’Brien (Men’s Senior v Poland)

Men’s Under-21s: Ronan Curtis

Men’s Under-19s: Lee O’Connor

Women’s Under-19s: Niamh Farrelly

Men’s Under-18s: Brian Maher

Men’s Under-17s: Adam Idah

Women’s Under-17s: Emily Whelan

Men’s Under-16s: Troy Parrott

Women’s Under-16s: Jessica Ziu

Men’s Under-15s: Anselmo Garcia McNulty

Junior International: Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic)

Intermediate Player: Darragh Reynor (Maynooth University Town)

Football For All: Nathalie O’Brien (Irish Women’s Deaf Futsal)

Colleges & Universities: Daire O’Connor

Schools: Ali Regbha (Chanel College, Coolock, Dublin)

SSE Airtricity League: Chris Shields (Dundalk)

Hall of Fame: Richard Dunne / Emma Byrne

International Personality: Kakha Kaladze

Special Merit: Brendan Bradley