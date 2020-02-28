Shane Casey's trip to Anfield: What about Bob? What about me?

A few weeks back I saw a post on Facebook: World War 3 — Liverpool 4. It made me laugh out loud.

On Monday there wasn’t much laughing at Anfield. It was a bit of a stumbling affair with mistakes from most of the Liverpool side in the first half, Jordan Henderson being missed and West Ham taking advantage of this. It was like a funeral at halftime when we picked up our pints.

My girlfriend was with me for the game and until the final whistle we were very nervous.

Let me give you some background to her relationship with Liverpool. A couple of years back we took a last-minute holiday to Lanzarote.

The plan was a simple sun holiday to recharge the batteries, you know the sort, up at whatever time and down to the beach, bit of a swim and a read of a book. My book was Quiet Genius by Ian Herbert, Bob Paisley looking like your new granddad on the cover, and hers was I’ll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara.

Honor is into murder. Big time. Her book is about the Golden State killer.

“Jesus you’ll love that” I said, “pure relaxing”.

Needless to say an hour or two later I was 60 pages into her book and she mine. I was learning about a calculated killer who snuck into people’s houses late at night and Honor was learning about someone as calculated as Bill Shankly and twice as successful.

We glanced up every now and then with the yellow glow from the back of the plane seats.

“Any good?”

“Yeah!”

Both not wanting to swap back, as we tucked into one of those snack packs, cracker in hand. A few days in and we were enjoying both books. True crime is huge at the moment, especially with women, not just Honor. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark tells of this mysterious character who tormented the people of the Golden State. The only shadowy figure in the Bob Paisley book is the shadow of Shankley for the first few months of his tenure as manager and he certainly had no bad intentions.

For most Liverpool fans Shankly is God but, after reading the book, Honor has more time for Bob Paisley than most so we decided a trip to Liverpool was on the cards.

We had made our way to Anfield by bus, giving ourselves plenty of time to take some photos outside the stadium at the new Bob Paisley statue.

We then headed over to the Arkle for a pint on Anfield Rd. We had arranged to meet a couple of friends and the atmosphere was fantastic as some West Ham fans were in the bar too.

Making our way back to the stadium in the shadow just before the Shankly Gates there is a little stall that sells hats, scarves, and badges.

I saw pins and badges that I wanted to pick up. Honor found a fridge magnet with Bob Paisley’s face on it. She was very excited by this. We couldn’t lose!

As I said before, the game wasn’t as enjoyable as expected and enough has been written about the game itself. It took us a while to actually laugh and say “well…we won”.

Honor had put a post upon Instagram with the 10CC song The Things We Do for Love, me holding my scarf up and Honor throwing her eyes up to heaven. It was funny.

Lots of humorous things are being said about how to live with Liverpool fans at the moment. Look, my belief is this you don’t choose who you fall in love with. You just do. The same might be said for books or football teams and how they might pick you. Honor certainly didn’t pick the Bob Paisley book.

I didn’t pick Liverpool as my team, but they are (my babysitter when I was 10 might have something to do with that).

As for Honor and her team, I can’t speak for her after that cold night in Liverpool but I’d say West Ham are safe enough anyway.

Honor likes men who are economic with their words. Humble and dedicated.

Who let actions speak louder than words.

I’m worried she loves Bob Paisley more than she loves me…

- The author plays Billy Murphy in the hit tv comedy The Young Offenders.

