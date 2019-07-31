News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Shamrock Rovers re-sign striker Graham Burke from Preston

Shamrock Rovers re-sign striker Graham Burke from Preston
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 12:53 PM

Shamrock Rovers have completed the re-signing on loan from Championship side Preston North End of striker Graham Burke.

The deal is until July next year.

The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international moved from Rovers to Deepdale in a three-year deal in June 2018 for a fee believed to be €300,000.

Having joined Aston Villa in 2011, Burke returned home to sign for Rovers in February 2017 after loan spells with Shrewsbury Town and Notts County, re-igniting his career in a Hoops shirt with some spectacular goals.

During that time he was capped twice against France and the USA.

In the latter game at the Aviva Stadium, a 2-1 win, he became the first League of Ireland player to score in a senior international for Ireland in 40 years.

Though in Nicosia with his Rovers team-mates, Burke was ineligible to play against Apollon Limassol in their Europa League, Second qualifying round, second leg.

“I’m delighted to get him in,” said Rovers’ manager Stephen Bradley.

“It’s been ongoing for a while.

“I alwas spoke to him since he left. When the opportunity of his availability came up, I mentioned it to him and he was delighted.

“He couldn’t wait to get it done. He was pushing hard at his end to get it done.

“I’m just delighted to get him in.”

Bradley said he was surprised Burke didn’t make a bigger impact at Preston who had loaned him out to Gillingham in the second half of last season.

“Of course,” said Bradley. “Someone of Graham’s ability and talent. He’s a top player and I think everyone has seen that throughout his career.

“I think when you go England you need a lot of things to fall into place.

There are so many things that need to happen for a player to show their ability.

“That just was’t the case for Graham.”

Seen as an attacking midfielder, Burke just adds to Rovers' options in that area, but is likely to be used as a striker.

“Graham can play both. During his career, he’s played up front and he’s played in midfield on the left and the right.

“He can play anywhere in the attacking part of the pitch.”

READ MORE

Eoghan Stokes completes move to Cork City

Podcast: Ruby Walsh talks racing, retirement and the Galway Races

More on this topic

O’Brien: Apollon know what we’re about nowO’Brien: Apollon know what we’re about now

McGrath hoping for more of the same against QarabagMcGrath hoping for more of the same against Qarabag

Seven up for Rovers in facile win over StudentsSeven up for Rovers in facile win over Students

#JusticeForHarper: Uproar after mascot sent off during League of Ireland match#JusticeForHarper: Uproar after mascot sent off during League of Ireland match

TOPIC: League of Ireland

More in this Section

Eoghan Stokes completes move to Cork City Eoghan Stokes completes move to Cork City

Former Cork City man Sean McLoughlin joins Scottish Premiership team on loanFormer Cork City man Sean McLoughlin joins Scottish Premiership team on loan

City's Adarabioyo out to show his quality after joining Blackburn on loanCity's Adarabioyo out to show his quality after joining Blackburn on loan

Road World Championships route uncertain after Grinton Moor Bridge collapseRoad World Championships route uncertain after Grinton Moor Bridge collapse


Lifestyle

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

There are many climbing plants to choose from but clematis is the pick of the bunch for Peter DowdallScaling new heights

WITH roles in prolific TV dramas like Taken Down and Charlie, Cork actor Gavin O’Connor is having a successful career. However he also has a passion for writing, and his first novel, Mojo, was a labour of love. “I sat down one day on the good advice of a friend of mine and it just poured out of me. I finished it pretty quickly. It’s about a boy band who reunite 10 years and 10lbs too late only to be double-crossed by their ex-manager and record company. There was so much comedy to mine from that set-up too,” he says.The shape I'm in: Gavin O’Connor

This season calls for a drop of something clean and refreshing. Keep your cool with Sam Wylie-Harris’ top picks.Crisp and fresh: 7 invigorating white wines to sip this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »