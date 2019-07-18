News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Shamrock Rovers progress but St Pat's bow out of Europa League

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 10:15 PM

Shamrock Rovers are through to the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Second-half goals from Jack Byrne and Gary O'Neill gave them a 2-1 win at home to Brann.

Rovers go through 5-3 on aggregate to set up a second-round meeting with Apollon Limassol next week.

However, St Pat's have gone out in the first qualifying round.

Despite Conor Clifford's wonderstrike, they went down 2-1 away to Norrkoping, and 4-1 on aggregate.

St Pat's also had Ciaran Kelly sent off late in the game.

Cork City managed to win in Luxembourg but still lost their tie.

It finished Progres Niederkorn 1 Cork 2 after the Leesiders had managed to level the tie with goals from Garry Buckley and Conor McCarthy.

Progres go through 3-2 on aggregate.

